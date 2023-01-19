Kim Kardashian Says She’s In Her ‘Happy Era’ As She Blows Kisses In Sexy New Pics

Kim Kardashian isn’t wasting any time feeling bad after reports that her ex-husband Kanye West married YEEZY head architectural designer, Bianca Censori. The SKIMS maven, 42, showed how little it affected her with a small collection of stunning photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, January 19. In the first two, Kim looked drop dead gorgeous in a white t shirt and fitted, high waisted jeans as she clutched her dark brunette hair and blew kisses for the camera. Her makeup look was stunning, with light pink lipstick and eyes shaded in neutral tones. She captioned the simple pics, which were snapped in front of a door, “happy era.”

An onslaught of the reality TV icon’s 341 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to react to the gorgeous photos. Sister Kylie Jenner and longtime pal Paris Hilton each dropped a heart-eyes emoji. The official IG for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle brand Poosh commented “stunning” alongside a black heart emoji.

Many followers expressed how happy they were to see Kim’s platinum blonde look once again replaced with her silky dark tresses. “This is theeee best color for your hair!!” wrote one, while another remarked, “Love the dark hair is back!!!” Yet another reacted with a crown emoji along with the comment, “Happiness looks great on you.”

The gorgeous snaps come just six days after news broke that Kanye held a private wedding ceremony with Kim lookalike Bianca, though a source close to Kim told us she’s completely unbothered by the surprise news. “Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a Jan 17 report. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought. Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

Kimye finalized their divorce back in November, with the mom of four being awarded a whopping 200k/month in child support.