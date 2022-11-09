Kim Kardashian Rocks Pink SKIMs Bra For New Holiday Launch: Photos

Kim Kardashian is bringing some pink into the holidays! The 42-year-old reality star and businesswoman took to Instagram on Nov. 9 to tease her new holiday collection with SKIMS and looked sexy yet sweet in a pink satin bra top and shorts set, as seen below. The top was a simple triangle bralette, and the shorts had “SKIMS” emblazoned across the front with rhinestones. Specifically, the set consists of the Woven Shine Triangle Bralette and Boxer, as explained in a post on her SKIMS Instagram page. Kim looked gorgeous with a natural makeup look and styled her bleached hair in natural-looking waves.

In the second photo from the above slideshow, she looked cozy in green flannel pajamas, while in a third image, the mom of four showed off her curves in a skin-tight maroon lounge set that featured a Henley-style long-sleeve. Kim also showed off a cozy-looking lounge set printed in a black and beige plaid design and a fitted white set consisting of a cropped tank and leggings. In the caption of the post, Kim let her dedicated followers know that her new drop will debut on Friday, Nov. 11.

“I’m so excited to announce SKIMS’ biggest holiday gift shop ever,” Kim gushed in a promotional video posted on Nov. 8. “There’s truly something here for everyone on your list. Your sisters, your mom, your family, your boyfriend, even your pets.” She also noted that fans will see some of her favorite pieces “reinvented” from a few of her existing collections to fit into the holiday theme.

Kim shared yet another stunning design on the official SKIMS Instagram account on Tuesday, Nov. 1 by donning a form-fitting white column dress (seen here), which officially became available on Nov. 4. In the gorgeous pic, the lawyer-in-training posed next to a statue of a white dog and wrapped her arms around a gold ceiling feature in a posh-looking home. She paired the elegant look with dazzling chandelier earrings and pearly bracelets. “Sexy. Slightly sparkly. Stunning in every single way,” she described the dress in the caption.

While Kim has clearly been focusing on her SKIMS line, which launched in 2019, she has also found plenty of time to keep up with her four children. Just a few hours before she posted the preview of her upcoming holiday drop, Kim and her 9-year-old daughter North took to TikTok (seen above) to share a silly video of them jamming out to Katy Perry‘s 2010 bop, “Teenage Dream”. The mother-daughter duo looked like they were having a blast as they danced and lip-synced in bed. Kim wore a black long-sleeve, while North donned a matching red pajama set.