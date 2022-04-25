Kim Kardashian Rocks Matching PJs With All 4 Of Her Kids In Adorable Photo From Easter

Kim Kardashian, 41, is fondly looking back on Easter and loving on her kids! The Kardashians star shared a new set of photos to her Instagram on April 25 and they showed her and her family celebrating the holiday with memorable times and an epic setup. In one sweet snapshot, the doting mom happily posed with her four children, including North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, as they wore matching Easter-themed white pajamas that had yellow baby chicks and decorated eggs on them.

Other pics in the post showed Kim’s mom Kris Jenner smiling and posing with some of her grandchildren as well as Kim’s kids and her nieces and nephews breaking open large chocolate eggs that had their names on them. The set up seemed to include every one of Kim’s siblings and all their kids and the long table display was definitely impressive.

“Easter with my bb’s 🐣🐰🥚💛,” Kim captioned the post. It didn’t take long for her to receive responses that complimented the pics. “Lovely,” one fan wrote while another called the photos “too cute.” A third wrote, “so beautiful!’ and others left smiling emojis.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen photos from the KarJenner Easter celebration. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share several pics and videos of her mom’s Hidden Hills estate, where the festivities took place, and it showed all the kids having a great time. At one point, they were coloring eggs with markers and spinning machines and were doing a fabulous job.

One of the highlights of the gathering was Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 5, who looked thrilled to be joining her cousins for the fun day. The tot, whose mother is Blac Chyna, spends half of her time with her dad and always looks content and comfortable around pics and cameras whenever they capture her.