Kim Kardashian Rocks Tight Tank Top, Ripped Jeans & Long Blonde Hair While Getting Gas: Photos

Kim Kardashian always rocks stylish outfits no matter what the occasion is. Whether it’s a red carpet, an event, or she’s just running errands, the 41-year-old always slays. That’s exactly what she did when she got gas for her Lamborghini Urus while rocking ripped jeans and a tight tank.

Kim wore a black Balenciaga Sporty B Swimsuit that looked like a tank top while tucked into her high-waisted, baggy straight-leg jeans. Her jeans featured huge rips down the front of the pants and were extra tight around her tiny waist. She accessorized with pointed-toe, black Balenciaga Knife Boots and a pair of massive, oversized black sunglasses.

As for her glam, Kim had her long, platinum blonde, almost white hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a glossy nude lip completed her look.

Kim has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and that same day she cheered on her six-year-old son, Saint, at his soccer game.

Kim has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and that same day she cheered on her six-year-old son, Saint, at his soccer game. For the outing, Kim wore a pair of baggy black, high-waisted Balenciaga Multi-Pocket Cargo Pants with a tight black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized with the same oversized sunnies and a pair of chunky black Balenciaga X-Pander Sneakers.

It has been quite a busy week for Kim who was just revealed as one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swim cover stars. On the cover, showed off her incredible figure while posing in a sultry nude triangle SKIMS bikini with matching sheer elbow-length gloves. Throughout the shoot, Kim rocked a slew of SKIMS swimsuits including her strapless metallic silver suit, a cropped white and black suit, and a silver cutout one-piece. Other suits included a TRIANGL bikini with outfits from Balenciaga.