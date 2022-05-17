Kim Kardashian Rocks Tight Tank Top, Ripped Jeans & Long Blonde Hair While Getting Gas: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she rocked a skintight black tank top with super distressed jeans while getting gas in LA.

May 17, 2022
Kim Kardashian is seen filling at her Lamborghini Urus at the gas station
Image Credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian always rocks stylish outfits no matter what the occasion is. Whether it’s a red carpet, an event, or she’s just running errands, the 41-year-old always slays. That’s exactly what she did when she got gas for her Lamborghini Urus while rocking ripped jeans and a tight tank.

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous in a black Balenciaga Sporty B Swimsuit tucked into high-waisted, baggy straight-leg jeans with rips down the front, styled with pointed-toe, black Balenciaga Knife Boots & a pair of massive, oversized black sunglasses. (MEGA)

Kim wore a black Balenciaga Sporty B Swimsuit that looked like a tank top while tucked into her high-waisted, baggy straight-leg jeans. Her jeans featured huge rips down the front of the pants and were extra tight around her tiny waist. She accessorized with pointed-toe, black Balenciaga Knife Boots and a pair of massive, oversized black sunglasses.

Kim was filling up her Lamborghini Urus with gas when she rocked this casual but stylish outfit. (MEGA)

As for her glam, Kim had her long, platinum blonde, almost white hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a glossy nude lip completed her look.

Kim has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and that same day she cheered on her six-year-old son, Saint, at his soccer game. For the outing, Kim wore a pair of baggy black, high-waisted Balenciaga Multi-Pocket Cargo Pants with a tight black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized with the same oversized sunnies and a pair of chunky black Balenciaga X-Pander Sneakers.

It has been quite a busy week for Kim who was just revealed as one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swim cover stars. On the cover, showed off her incredible figure while posing in a sultry nude triangle SKIMS bikini with matching sheer elbow-length gloves. Throughout the shoot, Kim rocked a slew of SKIMS swimsuits including her strapless metallic silver suit, a cropped white and black suit, and a silver cutout one-piece. Other suits included a TRIANGL bikini with outfits from Balenciaga.

