Kim Kardashian Cheers Son Saint, 6, On At Soccer Game: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, was spotted cheering on her son Saint, 6, at his soccer game! The SKIMS founder embraced a 2000s meets tomboy vibe for her ensemble, opting for a loose fitting pair if black cargo pants, paired with a skintight black bodysuit in a t-shirt cut. She sported a pair of chunky black shoes and sunglasses as she held onto a ball during the game, which took place on Sunday, May 15.

Saint was all ready for his big game, rocking a white jersey for his team over top a black t-shirt. Kanye West‘s son finished his sporty look with a pair of black shorts and a blue pair of Yeezy sneakers. Saint sweetly walked in tandem with his mom alongside the edge of the field at one point, with The Kardashians on Hulu star also carrying a water cup.

The reality star was still rocking her bleach blonde hair from the Met Gala on May 2, this time putting her locks back into a ponytail! Kim revealed the painful process took over 14 hours to do, but was committed to the transformation as she was wearing Marilyn Monroe‘s original 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the A-List soirée, chaired by Anna Wintour.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City Kim Kardashian takes her kids to watch Saint play a soccer match in Calabasas. 03 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA844386_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The Los Angeles native has had a busy weekend with her kids this past weekend, as she was also spotted at daughter North‘s basketball game on Saturday, May 14. The stylish 8-year-old, who turns 9 on June 15, upped the ante with her Versace Barocco basketball worth $250. North showed off her skills as she bounced the designer accessory while walking to the game, all ready go in her jersey and shorts.

It’s no surprise North has taken up the sport, which dad Kanye is known to be a big fan of. The “In Paris” rapper even started his own school, Donda Academy, which includes a basketball team and program for students.