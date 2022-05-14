North West, 8, Uses $250 Versace Basketball Heading To Game With Mom Kim Kardashian: Photos

With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as her parents, it’s no surprise that North, 8, is already a burgeoning fashion icon! The eldest West sibling was spotted heading to her basketball game with mom Kim on Saturday, May 14 using none other than a Versace Barocco print basketball, priced at $250 USD (for reference, a regular ball will run between $30 – $60). North was all ready to go in her black jersey and striped shorts, along with a black pair of sneakers.

North confidently bounced the designer basketball, featuring one of the brand’s most iconic prints, as she walked alongside her famous mom. She and Kim were joined by an unidentified friend of the 8-year-old — seemingly a team mate — and who appeared to be her dad.

Kim, 41, twinned with North in an all black ensemble of her own. The SKIMS founder sported her essential Balenciaga pant leggings (finishing with their signature pointy knife boot), along with an oversized sporty jacket featuring white piping. The mom-of-four held onto a black water bottle to tie her ensemble together (and stay hydrated in the warm Los Angeles weather), keeping her face covered with a frameless pair of ski-goggle inspired sunglasses.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City Kim Kardashian takes her kids to watch Saint play a soccer match in Calabasas. 03 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA844386_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kim was still rocking her bleach blonde hair from the Met Gala, which she dyed to channel the late Marilyn Monroe. The Kardashians on Hulu star made headlines around the globe for her controversial appearance where she wore Marilyn’s original “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” way back in 1962. She only wore the actual dress, which was on loan from the Orlando Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum, for several minutes on the red carpet later changing into a replica.

As part of the process, Kim documented dying her hair — revealing it took hours to accomplish. “I’m spending the whole day just dyeing my hair, 14 hours straight,” she laughed in a behind-the-scenes video, later telling friend LaLa Anthony on the red carpet she would be keeping the look for a while. Just a week ago, Kim looked fabulous rocking the blonde at another one of North’s games!