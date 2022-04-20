Kim Kardashian Reveals She ‘Never’ Wore Underwear Before SKIMS

Kim Kardashian apparently loves going commando. The 41-year-old reality star confessed to not wearing underwear during an Instagram story posted Monday on the SKIMS’ social media page. “I never wore underwear until we invented this style,” Kim stated, showing off her brand’s Dipped Front Thong ($18).

The mom-of-four made a similar declaration during her recent interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast and also shared the same sentiment while giving fans a tour of her underwear closet last month. “I was a non-underwear kind of girl for a long time, just because they bothered me,” she stated in the clip, per Page Six. “For a good last few years I just wouldn’t wear underwear, and now I do and I’m obsessed.

The Kardashians star is definitely on top of her SKIMS marketing! She most recently posed with an all-star cast of supermodels in a campaign for her line, with Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel helming the “Fit Everybody” campaign.

“Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this,” the caption of the Instagram photo of the campaign read.

The supermodels all looked gorgeous in the photoshoot with Tyra, 48, wearing a chestnut brown bodysuit that showcased the Dancing with the Stars host’s incredible body. She even got to show off a bra and undies in a solo image captured by photographer Sandy Kim.

Heidi, 48, wore a sexy two-piece bra and panties for the photoshoot. The blonde bombshell looked nothing short of incredible, as did her fellow models Alessandra, 40, and Candice, 33 who also flaunted their natural figures in the SKIMS clothes. All four women also wore heels for the campaign photos while Kim ended up joining them for some shots in a matching nude bra and panty set.

Kim shared those pics to her Instagram and confessed that she couldn’t resist sitting jumping in on the action. “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” she wrote.