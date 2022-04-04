Tyra Banks & Heidi Klum Join Forces As The New Faces Of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line: Photos

Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and more gorgeous supermodels stripped down to showcase sexy pieces from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand.

Kim Kardashian recruited some of the biggest supermodels in the world to promote a new SKIMS collection. Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel model the “Fits Everybody” campaign that dropped on April 4. They showcased the sexy shapewear in epic photos that were shared to SKIMS’ official Instagram account.

“Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this,” the caption read.

The supermodels all looked gorgeous in the photoshoot. Tyra, 48, wore a dark bodysuit that showcased the Dancing with the Stars host’s incredible body. She even got to show off a bra and undies in a solo image captured by photographer Sandy Kim.

Heidi, 48, got to wear a sexy two-piece bra and panties for the photoshoot. The blonde bombshell looked nothing short of incredible, as did her fellow models Alessandra, 40, and Candice, 33 who also flaunted their natural figures in the SKIMS clothes. All four women also wore heels for the campaign photos.

The stunning stars were also joined by Kim, 41, for a few photos. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore a nude bra and matching panties while posing between the four supermodels. Kim shared those pics to her Instagram and confessed that she couldn’t resist sitting jumping in on the action. “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” she wrote.

In an interview with People, Alessandra gushed over getting the chance to work with Tyra, Heidi, and Candice for the SKIMS campaign. “We all have been doing our own things so it was great to be together and catch up on everything that has been happening in our lives. We chatted, laughed a lot.”