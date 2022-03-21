Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Just Black Lingerie & Cutout Tights As She Teases ‘What Happens In Vegas’: Photo

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination as she posed in front of her hotel room window in Las Vegas.

Heidi Klum looks like she had plenty of fun in Sin City! The 48-year-old model showed off a sexy look from her Las Vegas trip on Instagram. She rocked a nude bra that looked nearly nonexistent as she posed by a floor-length window. She also slayed in a pair of cutout tights that exposed her hips and great figure. She completed the look with a sexy pair of black heels. Her messy blonde hair flowed down her chest as she wistfully looked out the window in the first of a series of pics.

“What happens in Vegas …….♥️,” she simply captioned the post. She rocked a Tiesto Racing cap in the latter two pics. In the first, she showed off the cap facing the camera as she looked down at her body. She gazed out the window for the second as she wore the cap sideways and showed off her bare back.

The model isn’t afraid to show off on Instagram, and her fans certainly aren’t complaining. Recently, the former Project Runway host rocked a sequined bodysuit and thigh-high leather boots as she posed in front of dramatic velvet curtains and a floor filled with confetti. She also likes to have fun with dance partners on social media. She recently had a twerk off with Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar.

She also busted a move alongside Snoop Dogg while filming a music video with him. The two collaborated on her single “Chai Tea with Heidi.” For the video, she rocked a black fishnet bodysuit as she danced alongside Snoop who looked spiffy in a black jacket with bright orange fur lining his collar. The epic collaboration will be featured in the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Top Model, which Heidi hosts.

When she’s not hanging out with other A-listers, she’s spending time with her husband Tom Kaulitz. The two were recently photographed strutting down the streets of New York City side by side. The model rocked a dark purple velvet jacket over a black top, patched flared jeans, and leopard print ankle boots. Meanwhile, Tom rocked a long navy blue coat with a fully-black outfit underneath. Like all the elements of her life, Heidi is sure to post about Tom on social media and all of their steamy escapades.