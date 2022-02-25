Heidi Klum Dances With Snoop Dogg In Fishnet Bodysuit For Music Video: Watch

The supermodel rocked a barely-there ensemble as the duo filmed the video for new her song ‘Chai Tea with Heidi,’ which will be used on ‘Germany’s Next Top Model.’

Looks like Heidi Klum is adding pop singer to her already impressive Hollywood resume! The 48-year-old supermodel/TV presenter took to her Instagram on Friday (Feb. 25) to share a clip of herself filming a music video (below) for her song “Chai Tea with Heidi.” The ditty will not only be featured as the theme song for the next season of Germany’s Next Top Model — it’s also a duet with none other than rap legend Snoop Dogg!

In the behind-the-scenes clip, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue veteran leaves little to the imagination as she rocks a fishnet bodysuit. The barely-there ensemble features a puffy-sleeved, black top and mesh mini skirt, which is paired with a set of knee-high leather boots. Heidi’s trademark sandy brown tresses are left long and loose as she throws her head back and forth to the music. While dancing around on set, she snuggles up to Snoop, as they laugh and get flirty. Snoop, meanwhile, is quite dapper in a black jacket with bright orange fur lining his collar.

Heidi explained why she chose to record a pop track during a recent interview with the Australian TV program The Morning Show. “Last year when I just finished recording my sixteenth season of Germany’s Next Top Model, I was asked by my producers, and all the big producers on the network, ‘Hey, why don’t you sing the new theme song for the seventeenth season.’ I thought that sounded like a fun idea, I’m always up for anything that is out of the ordinary from what I normally do.”

“So I was like, ‘Yeah I would love to do that and maybe I could sing a duet with someone who I love, love, love which is Snoop Dogg’. He invited me to come to his studio in Inglewood here in Los Angeles. (I) drove over there, we worked on the song and here it is,” she added.

When asked which of her fellow America’s Got Talent judges would give her the golden buzzer if she performed her new song on the show, Heidi didn’t hesistate to answer. “Probably Sophia (Vergara) because she’s a girl’s girl and she’s always supporting me in all the different things that I do,” Heidi responded. As for the finicky Simon Cowell’s play, Heidi quipped, “I don’t know, Simon… he might have pushed the red buzzer, it always depends on how he feels that day.”