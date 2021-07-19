Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Sexy Nude Bikini On ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Cover – Photo

Megan Thee Stallion looked unbelievably sexy on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in a nude bikini.

As if Megan Thee Stallion, 26, wasn’t having a “hot girl summer” already, the rapper landed the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue where she slayed in this sexy nude bikini. We’re not surprised she was chosen for the iconic cover considering she’s the biggest name in music right now and has a new album coming out. Megan looked fabulous as she showed off her figure in a cutout triangle bikini top with matching high-rise string bottoms.

MJ Day, Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, said about this year’s issue, “This issue represents the culmination of a powerful community- coming together during challenging times to make history.” She then gushed about Megan, “As for Megan Thee Stallion, she is a magnetic powerhouse taking the world by storm. Together these women represent three of the most powerful voices of today.”

Not only did Meg slay the cover, but she also just launched a swimwear collection with fast fashion brand, Fashion Nova. The new collection features a variety of swimsuits, cover-ups, and summer outfits ranging in prices from $19.99 to $49.99. The entire collection is inspired by 80s Miami Beach and Megan looked fabulous as she posed in different pieces from the line.

The photoshoot features pastel pinks and blues which is part of the iconic Miami Beach scene and Megan looks amazing in the bathing suits. In one photo, Megan is pictured in the pool wearing a bright yellow cutout one-piece while decked out in diamond bracelets.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Megan is not shy when it comes to showing off her curvy figure. She’s constantly rocking sexy looks on Instagram from cutout crop tops to bikinis. Just recently, she posted a photo of herself from Vegas rocking a bright orange ensemble featuring a cutout criss-cross crop with matching high-waisted lace-up briefs.

There’s nothing we love more than seeing Megan flaunt her figure in sexy bikinis and her latest cover shoot for Sports Illustrated is absolutely amazing!