Megan Thee Stallion Officially Kicks Off Hot Girl Summer In A Royal Blue Bikini: See Pics

Megan Thee Stallion is ready for a ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and she just shared the sizzling bikini pics to prove it.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter on June 7 to kick off the summer season with a series of sexy swimsuit pics. The 26-year-old rapper rapper reminded everyone why she’s the OG of the “Hot Girl Summer” by posing in a barely there blue bikini that perfectly showcased her curves.

In the pics Megan — real name Megan Pete — is fresh faced with her hair worn in natural curls. She looks absolutely stunning in the bright blue swimsuit that features a triangle top and a high cut bottom that perfectly accentuates her her amazing curves.

Hot Girl Summer 😛🔥 pic.twitter.com/eJoTj29FbG — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 7, 2021 Megan embodies sex appeal as she stares confidently at the camera. She captioned the pics “Hot Girl Summer,” referring to her 2019 hit song by the same name featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. “I’m happy to see you but, these pics make me feel inadequate & just not summer ready,” one fan joked. Another fan commented on her gorgeous hair and wrote: “Woooow them curls flourishing.” Beyoncé . Last month, the Texas born rapper made headlines at the iHeartRadio Music Awards when she won the best collaboration award for her track “Savage” with In her acceptance speech Meg thanked her fanbase, nicknamed “the hotties” for helping her reach such heights. “I really want to thank the hotties because without y’all I would be nothing,” she said, before adding, “I want to thank my grandma for believing in me also. Everything I do I do for my family, for the hotties and for myself.”

Prior to her big win at the iHeart awards Megan too home Top Female Rap Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. And she had a huge night at the Grammys in March. She took home THREE of her four nominations that night — Best New Artist, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

These days it’s not just Meg’s career that is on fire – her love life is equally hot. In February fans learned that she’s in a relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine, who is best known for his collab with Cardi B on his track, ”Backin’ It Up.”

On Feb. 18 Meg went live on Instagram and addressed some negative comments about her new man. “I don’t be liking some of the stuff on the internet,” she said. “People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. ‘Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know. That’s my boo. And I really like him!”