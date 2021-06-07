See Pics

Megan Thee Stallion Officially Kicks Off Hot Girl Summer In A Royal Blue Bikini: See Pics

Megan Thee Stallion Blue Bikini Pics
Megan Thee Stallion is ready for a ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and she just shared the sizzling bikini pics to prove it.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter on June 7 to kick off the summer season with a series of sexy swimsuit pics. The 26-year-old rapper rapper reminded everyone why she’s the OG of the “Hot Girl Summer” by posing in a barely there blue bikini that perfectly showcased her curves.

In the pics Megan  — real name Megan Pete — is fresh faced with her hair worn in natural curls. She looks absolutely stunning in the bright blue swimsuit that features a triangle top and a high cut bottom that perfectly accentuates her her amazing curves.

Prior to her big win at the iHeart awards Megan too home Top Female Rap Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. And she had a huge night at the Grammys in March. She took home THREE of her four nominations that night — Best New Artist, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

These days it’s not just Meg’s career that is on fire – her love life is equally hot. In February fans learned that she’s in a relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine, who is best known for his collab with Cardi B on his track, ”Backin’ It Up.”

On Feb. 18 Meg went live on Instagram  and addressed some negative comments about her new man. “I don’t be liking some of the stuff on the internet,” she said. “People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. ‘Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know. That’s my boo. And I really like him!”