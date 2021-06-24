Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Sexy Swimsuits From Her New Fashion Nova Collection: See Photos

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped a new swimwear collection with Fashion Nova & the rapper looks sexier than ever in a slew of cutout bikinis & bathing suits!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion, 26, the rapper is always rocking some sort of sexy look so it’s only right that she just launched a swimwear collection with fast fashion brand, Fashion Nova. The new collection features a variety of swimsuits, cover-ups, and summer outfits ranging in prices from $19.99 to $49.99. The entire collection is inspired by 80s Miami Beach and Megan looks fabulous as she posed in different pieces from the line. The photoshoot features pastel pinks and blues which is part of the iconic Miami Beach scene and Megan looks amazing in the bathing suits. In one photo, Megan is pictured in the pool wearing a bright yellow cutout one-piece while decked out in diamond bracelets.

Megan Thee Stallion just launched her own swimwear collection with Fashion Nova & she looks fabulous posing in the pieces from the line like this neon yellow cutout one-piece. (Fashion Nova)
Megan Thee Stallion showed off her fabulous figure in a slew of sexy swimsuits from the line like this cheeky yellow bathing suit. (Fashion Nova)

One of our favorite photos from the shoot pictures Megan rocking the hot pink MTS Somewhere In Paradise Rhinestone 2 Piece Bikini while rocking a pink fur coat on top. Surrounding her are two other women, one of which is decked out in the same bikini in orange and another in green. As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Megan is also pictured rocking the MTS Miami Sizzle One Piece Bikini in Neon Yellow while lounging across a pink Cadillac. The cutout one-piece looks like a bikini in the front but is actually completely cutout on the stomach. She styled the suit with elbow-length gloves, a matching scrunchie, diamond jewels, and neon pumps.

Not only did Megan look unbelievably sexy in her new swimwear line, but she also gushed about the partnership, “We worked hard to make sure all the sexiest pieces, for all body types, were in this collection. I am so excited to get my hotties ready for summer.”