Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In Barely There Gold Mini Dress As She Wins Award At iHeartRadio Awards

The most-nominated star of the night has arrived! Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in her ultra-sexy iHeartRadio Music Awards look that left little to the imagination.

Megan Thee Stallion did not come to play with her outfit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27. The rapper, who’s nominated for SEVEN awards in total at the show, arrived to the event wearing a barely there gold sequin mini. The dress featured an asymmetrical cut and super sexy cut-out that showed off her cleavage, along with a sheer mesh panel that covered her right hip. The see-through material could be seen gently wrinkling against her skin but if it weren’t for that, the dress appeared like it was being held on her body with tape!

She accessorized with diamond jewelry along with a strappy gold sandal. Of course, Megan’s glam game was on point, too, and her hair and makeup went perfectly with her look. She kept her hair down and straight, opting to go with a side part. She rocked her signature long manicure and glossy, dark nude lip, along with her bold, black false eyelashes.

With her seven nominations, Megan is tied with Roddy Rich as the most-nominated star of the night. The rapper is up for Female Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, while her “Savage (Remix)” with Beyonce is nominated for Best Collaboration and Hip-Hop Song of the Year — and ended up winning. “First of all, we gotta thank God because without God we would be nothing,” she said in her acceptance speech, clearly over the moon. “I wanna thank the hotties because without ya’ll, I’d be nothing,” she added, paying homage to her fans. In the TikTok Bop of the Year category, Megan has two nominations — one for “Savage” and one for “WAP” with Cardi B — while “WAP” is also up for Best Music Video.

In 2020, Megan was nominated for two iHeartRadio Music Awards, but did not take home either of them, so this could definitely be her year! The 26-year-old is fresh off her win for Top Female Rap Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, and she had a huge night at the Grammys in March. In fact, she took home THREE of our four nominations that night — Best New Artist, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for the “Savage (Remix)” with Beyonce.

Megan has made quite a name for herself since releasing her massive song “Hot Girl Summer” (featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign) in 2019. She followed that with the ever-popular “Savage”, along with “Body” and “WAP”, amongst other tracks, in 2020. Her debut album was also released in November.