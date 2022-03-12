Heidi Klum Is Glam In A Purple Velvet Jacket On NY Outing With Tom Kaulitz — Photos

Heidi Klum looked gorgeous in a colorful outfit while walking outside a subway station in Midtown Manhattan, NY with her hunky husband Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum, 48, recently turned heads when she was photographed in an eye-catching stylish fashion choice while on her way to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The model was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz, 32, as she walked out of the 50th Street subway station in the Big Apple while wearing a dark purple velvet jacket over a black top, patched flared out jeans, and leopard print ankle boots. She also added a long gray velvet scarf with a floral pattern to her outfit and carried a red purse across her shoulder.

The beauty topped off her look with light-colored nails with natural-looking makeup as her long blonde locks were down. Tom, who walked beside her during the outing, also looked great in a long dark blue coat with buttons over a black top, black pants, and black slip-on shoes. He also carried a tan bag and wore a face mask as a pair of sunglasses were hanging from the top of his shirt.

The lovebirds were all smiles as they walked by cameras and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying spending time together during the stroll. They were also spotted chatting for a moment as they moved along.

Before Heidi and Tom’s latest outing together, they got attention for a steamy Instagram photo that was posted on March 10. They were hanging out in bed together in the snapshot as she wore lingerie and he appeared shirtless. The doting hubby appeared to be serenading the America’s Got Talent judge as he sat beside her while holding his guitar.

Before that epic moment, Heidi also made headlines for different solo pics of herself. In them, she posed in a silver and gold patchwork blazer over a just as fashionable sequined bodysuit and thigh-high boots. Her tresses were down and she looked like she was having a thrilling time while standing on a floor full of colorful confetti.