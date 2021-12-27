See Pics

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Nothing But A Comforter As She Cuddles Up To Hubby Tom Kaulitz

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination in this sexy Christmas photo as she teased ‘going back to bed’ with husband Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum, 48, is looking better than ever! The super model showed off her insanely toned body as she wore just a comforter in a sexy Christmas photo posted on Sunday, Dec. 26. In the first photo, she tood on a cascading staircase revealing she had nothing on underneath. “Let’s go back to bed,” she teased in the flirty caption, presumably addressing her husband Tom Kaulitz, 32.

In the next, Heidi threw on a festive Santa hat as she rocked the comforter and snuggled with her adorable dog with Tom sitting to her left. The long-bearded Tokio Hotel rocker wore a wild leopard print robe and a long chain necklace as he said hello to his four-legged friend. In the next, the 32-year-old leaned over to kiss his gorgeous wife, who was still wearing her Santa hat (which could be seen to read “Heidi”). Tom also gave followers a closer look at his signature man bun, seemingly rocking some blonde highlights in his hair brown hair.

In other Christmas photos, the Making The Cut host included her kids Helene ‘Leni’ Boshoven Samuel, 17, son Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 16, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 14, and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel, 10, all who rocked matching Santa hats with their names! Tom’s brother Bill Kaulitz, also 32, was present for the gift opening as the group all wore wore matching blue Christmas jammies with Santa Claus on them. “Happy holidays,” Heidi posted in the caption for her 8.9 million followers, along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji.

Heidi has been open in the past about the 17 year age gap between her and Tom, who she started dating in 2018. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she said three years ago to InStyle. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face, and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think, because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles,” she added.

