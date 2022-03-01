Heidi Klum Rocks Sequined Bodysuit & Thigh High Boots In Sexy New Photos

It’s hard to tell which sparkles brighter in Heidi Klum’s new photos: the sequined bodysuit hugging the supermodel’s curves, the shiny leather boots up to her thighs, or her playful smile!

With a picture worth a thousand words, Heidi Klum didn’t have to say much after posting a handful of photos to her Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 27). While standing on a catwalk covered in confetti, the host of Germany’s Next Top Model extended every single inch of her leg in a pair of thigh-high leather boots. As Heidi, 48, took step after step, her body shimmered in the silver and gold sequenced bodysuit underneath her equally-glittery coat. The jacket was an assortment of textures and fabrics, making a chic patchwork of sensations.

Heidi’s smile was perhaps the brightest part of this whole outfit. She appeared to be having fun with each step, posing seductively and slyly in her high-heeled boots. The whole look was a moment, one that reminded viewers why Heidi has been synonymous with fashion ever since she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 1998. As for an explanation for this fashion strut, Heidi didn’t give one. All she did was tag @dolcegabanna in the caption, along with a heart emoji.

While fashion is Heidi’s primary passion, it’s not the only one. Following her fashion post, she shared a message encouraging her 9.1 million Instagram followers to help protect children affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Right now, UNICEF is working across eastern #Ukraine to scale up lifesaving programs for children,” she wrote, accompanying a picture of a young girl sitting alone in what looked like a bomb shelter. “If you’d like to help, you can donate to @UNICEFUSA at unicefusa.org/helpukraine.” She also shared the message to other social media profiles.

Heidi has been a UNICEF Supporter since 2011. Since then, she has “generously donated her time and star power in many different ways to spotlight UNICEF’s lifesaving work for children around the world,” according to the UNICEF USA website. In 2014, she was honored alongside UNICEF board member Barrie Landry at the UNICEF Children’s Champion Award Dinner, per The Boston Globe.

In 2015, she took a trip to Varanasi, India, where she “I witnessed UNICEF’s lifesaving work — from treating underweight and premature babies to teaching school children about the importance of handwashing,” the supermodel said, per the UNICEF website. “I’m humbled to be part of an amazing organization like UNICEF.”

During this India trip, Heidi also met with a group of adolescent girls, educations, and mothers involved in a UNICEF-supportive initiative to “empower Indian women and girls to combat gender-based violence, address reproductive health, break the culture of silence about menstrual hygiene and increase access to the justice system.”