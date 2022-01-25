Heidi Klum Learns How To Twerk From Brazilian Drag Queen Pabllo Vittar: Watch

Tea time turned into twerk time for Heidi Klum and Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar as they wore super short dresses.

Heidi Klum, 48, and Pabllo Vittar, 28. had a twerk-off during their most recent hang-out. The model and Brazilian drag queen stood in front of a regal-looking house which was a perfectly ironic set for their booty popping session. Their blonde hair hung down their backs as they shook their booties. Heidi wore a super-short black-and-white plaid dress and tights while Pabllo rocked a black spaghetti strap mini dress. The sexy stars also twinned in black boots.

The occasion started out classy as the former Project Runway host had captioned the post, “Tea Time with @pabllovittar,” but clearly the shenanigans took over as the beauties broke out into dance. She also shared an adorable selfie that she took with the drag queen. “Brazil is in the house,” she lovingly captioned the pic, referencing Pabllo’s birthplace.

While Heidi may be best known for being a supermodel, she’s definitely also a dancer at heart. She shows off her dance moves whenever she can whether it’s on Instagram or TikTok and fans are loving the content. She recently posted a cheeky video of her thong poking out from her sweatpants as she swiveled her hips around sexily.

The America’s Got Talent judge may have showed off a little more skin than she wanted to when she was filming for the hit reality TV competition series. She posted footage from the show when Sofia Vergara initiated a selfie during downtime. Howie Mandel came around the judge’s table for the picture while Heidi simply bent over it instead, bearing her backside to the audience as it peaked out of her tiny orange dress. “Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt,” she captioned the post.

The model also is sure to get plenty of time in with her hubby Tom Kaulitz, 32. For the holiday season, she posted a cheeky picture of her naked body barely covered by a comforter as she suggested they go “back to bed.” She is also there for her daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 12, and sons Johan, 15, and Henry, 16.