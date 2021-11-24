Find Out

Heidi Klum’s 2 Daughters: Everything To Know About Her Adorable Girls Leni & Lou

heidi klum and her daughters
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Erna Klum, Lou Sulola Samuel, Helene Leni Boshoven Samuel, Heidi Klum, Heidi Klum goes sightseeing with family in Berlin Heidi Klum out and about, Berlin, Germany - 25 Oct 2020
Italy out Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ciao Pix/Shutterstock (12375460d) Heidi Klum and Leni Samuel arrive in Venice, Italy to attend to a D&G Event. Heidi Klum and Leni Klum arrive in Venice, Italy - 27 Aug 2021
Leni Samuel, Heidi Klum Luisaviaroma X Unicef Summer Gala 2021, Capri, Italy - 31 Jul 2021
Heidi Klum, Johan Samuel, Leni Samuel, Lou Sulola Samuel, Henry Samuel Heidi Klum out and about, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

Heidi Klum shares daughters Leni and Lou with ex-husband Seal and former partner Flavio Briatore. Learn more about the model’s daughters here.

Heidi Klum is best known as a model, television host, producer, and, of course, the unofficial reigning queen of Halloween, but to her children, the 48-year-old is simply mom. The model has four children: daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 12, and sons Johan, 15, and Henry, 16.

She shares her sons, as well as youngest daughter Lou, with ex-husband Seal. The two were married between 2005 and 2014. As for her eldest child, daughter Leni, Heidi welcomed her with former partner Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.

With Leni making headlines for being the spitting image of her mother, learn more about her and her stepsister Lou below.

Leni Klum

Leni Olumi Klum, born May 4, 2004, is Heidi’s eldest daughter with Flavio. Seal formally adopted her in 2009. Despite not being biological father and daughter, the two have a close bond. They walked the red carpet together for the first time in October for the premiere of the Netflix western The Harder They Fall (Seal’s brother Jeymes Samuel directed the film, and his music is featured in the soundtrack), with Seal calling it “one of the proudest moments of my life.” He said of their bond, “It’s everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother. She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond.” Leni added, “We’ve always been close.”

Italy, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taking in the blazing Italian heat on her luxurious yacht out in the Mediterranean, the German Model Heidi Klum oozed sex appeal, wearing her ever-so-skimpy purple bikini on her sun kissed Italian vacation. Heidi with husband, Tokio Hotel's guitarist Tom Kaulitz put on a truly sultry display, packing on the PDA together with a series of passionate kisses and a grab of her bottom by a rather sexually excitable Tom. As the sun beats down on the passionate couple, Heidi's son Henry was left a little embarrassed by the antics of Heidi and Tom during the rather heated PDA in front of him. Heidi's 17-year old daughter Leni was also on the trip as she soaked up the Italian sunshine with a drink in hand during the sun soaked family trip. Pictured: Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky couldn't keep their hands off each other while showing a little PDA on a date in Hollywood, Saturday. The emerging supermodel pair held her boyfriend's hand while eating lunch together on the back of an old GMC retro pickup truck before doing a little shopping together at local flea market. 06 Feb 2021 Pictured: Leni Klum and Aris Rachevsky. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731734_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky couldn't keep their hands off each other while showing a little PDA on a date in Hollywood, Saturday. The emerging supermodel pair held her boyfriend's hand while eating lunch together on the back of an old GMC retro pickup truck before doing a little shopping together at local flea market. 06 Feb 2021 Pictured: Leni Klum and Aris Rachevsky. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731734_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Leni follows in her famous mother’s footsteps as a model. She signed with the agency CAA Fashion in July. The young model has appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany, and has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. The teen has also appeared in campaigns for luxury jewelry brand Chopard. Most recently, Leni released a collection of workwear-inspired outfits with German fashion retailer About You. With oversized fits and basics, the collection features clean color palettes and modern yet timeless items, including blouses, denim, bodysuits, and more.

Lou Sulola Samuel

Lou Sulola Samuel, born October 9, 2009, is Heidi’s youngest daughter, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Seal. As a self-proclaimed “helicopter parent,” Heidi is notoriously (and understandably) private when it comes to her younger children. At just the age of 12, not too much is known about youngest daughter Lou, though the model will occasionally share photos of her daughter with her face meticulously obscured to preserve her privacy. (The model often hides the faces of her young children — or share photos that only feature their backs — for privacy.)

While on Live with Kelly and Ryan back in 2017, the former Project Runway star opened up about the decision to maintain her children’s privacy. “My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13 and she wants to post her face and I always say, ‘No, you’re not allowed to,’” she said. “Whenever she’s in it, it has to be from the back or [having her face concealed somehow]. It’s different when we do it. I feel like we’re grown ups, but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible.” She added of her “helicopter” parenting, “My kids are always like, ‘I’m not allowed to do this, I can’t do that.'”