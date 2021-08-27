Watch

Heidi Klum Hilariously Laughs Off ‘AGT’ Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Don’t Bend Over In A Short Skirt’ — Watch

Heidi Klum
Chris Haston/NBC
Heidi Klum arrives at the 2019 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, in West Hollywood, Calif2019 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, West Hollywood, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Heidi KlumVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
US-German model Heidi Klum attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street USA, 06 February 2019. The charity event benefits the Foundation's AIDS research programs.AmfAR New York Gala 2019, USA - 06 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge realized her skirt was just a touch too short after a fan filmed a video of her taking a selfie with her co-stars!

Accidents happen to everyone! Heidi Klum, 48, had a good sense of humor, when she reposted a fan’s TikTok video of a pretty big wardrobe malfunction. The America’s Got Talent host shared the behind the scenes clip to her Instagram on Tuesday August 24. She clearly thought the mistake was hilarious, when she included laughing and crying emojis in her caption.

The fan-filmed clip showed Heidi sitting in her chair, during a day of AGT filming. Her fellow judge Sofia Vergara, 49, was standing up to take a photo. The Modern Family actress waved Heidi and comedian Howie Mandel, 65, to take a selfie together. Heidi and Sofia both looked gorgeous, rocking a frilly orange dress and a strapless pink gown, respectively. Unfortunately, Heidi seemed to forget how short her skirt was when she leaned across the desk to take a selfie, because her backside was seen by fans, as she took the photo with her co-stars. Heidi didn’t seem bothered at all and joked about it in her caption. “Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt,” she wrote.

It’s nice that Heidi was able to poke fun at herself. The model has shared plenty of behind-the-scenes videos, where she gets silly and dances on the AGT set. The videos occasionally only feature her, but she’s also tapped other judges to take part in her behind-the-scenes antics. On Wednesday August 25, she posted a short clip of herself and Sofia clinking beers together in what looks like a dressing room.

Heidi rocked a frilly, short dress to the ‘AGT’ quarterfinals. (Chris Haston/NBC)

Related Gallery

Heidi Klum Then & Now -- PICS

Heidi Klum At Children At Heart Gala Celebration And Fantas Auction Benefit In New York City 11-11-1998. Credit: Judie Burstein/Globe/MediaPunch /IPX
Fashion model Heidi Klum at a German television show on 20 February 1999 in Munster (North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany). | usage worldwide Photo by: Achim Scheidemann/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Heidi Klum At The 3rd Annual Victoria's Secret Spring Fashion Show New York City 02-04-1997. Credit: 3752525Globe Photos/MediaPunch /IPX

Other than working on the latest season of AGT, Heidi has had a very fun and eventful summer. At the beginning of August, her and her husband, Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz, enjoyed a romantic getaway to Italy, where the couple both relaxed and had fun. Heidi gave fans a peak into what their vacation was like, as she shared photos of some of her stunning bikinis and also posted series of photos of herself riding on a jetski. 