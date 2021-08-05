Heidi Klum, 48, Wows In Tiny Pink Bikini & Body Jewelry While On Italian Getaway — Photos

Heidi Klum has stunned on a boat, rocking a high-cut pink swimsuit and body chains as she threw her head back to soak up the Italian sunshine.

Heidi Klum has posed in a stunning pink bikini, while on vacation with her husband, Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, 31. The 48-year-old America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram on August 4 to share a snap of herself soaking up the sunshine on a boat. She opted for a two piece swimsuit, featuring a bubblegum pink top and matching, high-cut bottoms, which she paired with gold body chains and dark shades.

“Buon giorno,” she captioned the post. The German supermodel appeared to be in high spirits as she kneeled on the deck and flipped her highlighted tresses behind her shoulders. As fans would know, Heidi has been loving her time in Capri, Italy, and was most recently seen riding jetskis with husband Tom. Heidi rocked a mismatched bikini, while she struck a silly pose on her jetski, which she posted to Instagram on Monday August 2.

She donned a baby blue bikini top, decorated with a shell and floral designs, while her bikini bottoms featured a zebra print with a pink trim. Of course, Heidi accessorized with the proper gear, including a pink lifejacket and black helmet. The pair have certainly been having plenty of fun in the sun! While at a beach Ponza, Tom sported a simple black bathing suit, and Heidi rocked a beautiful pink, orange and yellow strapless bikini while sharing a steamy kiss. “You put the biggest smile on my face Tom,” the model wrote in the caption of her snap.

The European vacation came just a few weeks after Heidi appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while rocking a glittering red ensemble. During the show, the blonde beauty revealed that Tom gave her a very unique gift on her birthday last year. “It’s the German wall! It’s the Berlin German Wall,” Heidi shared, showing off the chunk of the Berlin Wall that now sits in her front garden. “My husband was actually born in East Berlin, and I’ve been there many, many times. Obviously, I love Germany. This is where I’m from even though I’ve been here longer than I’ve been in Germany. So he gave this to me for my birthday.”

The piece of the wall was shipped from Germany and placed into her garden by a crane. “When you guys fight, do you sit on opposite sides of the wall?” host Jimmy Kimmel asked jokingly. “No, but this is good, I like it … I loved it. It’s beautiful. I mean it’s beautiful that it’s broken and it’s not standing there anymore doing what they intended it to do, so I love it as an art piece in the garden.” The Berlin Wall was built to separate the city in 1961, and was famously torn down in 1989. What a unique gift!