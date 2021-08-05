See Pic

Heidi Klum, 48, Wows In Tiny Pink Bikini & Body Jewelry While On Italian Getaway — Photos

heidi
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
Italy, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taking in the blazing Italian heat on her luxurious yacht out in the Mediterranean, the German Model Heidi Klum oozed sex appeal, wearing her ever-so-skimpy purple bikini on her sun kissed Italian vacation. Heidi with husband, Tokio Hotel's guitarist Tom Kaulitz put on a truly sultry display, packing on the PDA together with a series of passionate kisses and a grab of her bottom by a rather sexually excitable Tom. As the sun beats down on the passionate couple, Heidi's son Henry was left a little embarrassed by the antics of Heidi and Tom during the rather heated PDA in front of him. Heidi's 17-year old daughter Leni was also on the trip as she soaked up the Italian sunshine with a drink in hand during the sun soaked family trip. Pictured: Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy. Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine. Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82. Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA -Absolutely fabulous! Helen Hunt shows off her striking beauty while going for a splash in Malibu. Pictured: Helen Hunt View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Heidi Klum has stunned on a boat, rocking a high-cut pink swimsuit and body chains as she threw her head back to soak up the Italian sunshine.

Heidi Klum has posed in a stunning pink bikini, while on vacation with her husbandTokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, 31. The 48-year-old America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram on August 4 to share a snap of herself soaking up the sunshine on a boat. She opted for a two piece swimsuit, featuring a bubblegum pink top and matching, high-cut bottoms, which she paired with gold body chains and dark shades.

“Buon giorno,” she captioned the post. The German supermodel appeared to be in high spirits as she kneeled on the deck and flipped her highlighted tresses behind her shoulders. As fans would know, Heidi has been loving her time in Capri, Italy, and was most recently seen riding jetskis with husband Tom. Heidi rocked a mismatched bikini, while she struck a silly pose on her jetski, which she posted to Instagram on Monday August 2.

She donned a baby blue bikini top, decorated with a shell and floral designs, while her bikini bottoms featured a zebra print with a pink trim. Of course, Heidi accessorized with the proper gear, including a pink lifejacket and black helmet. The pair have certainly been having plenty of fun in the sun! While at a beach Ponza, Tom sported a simple black bathing suit, and Heidi rocked a beautiful pink, orange and yellow strapless bikini while sharing a steamy kiss. “You put the biggest smile on my face Tom,” the model wrote in the caption of her snap.

heidi
Heidi Klum. Image: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff. Pictured: Camila Mendes BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The European vacation came just a few weeks after Heidi appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while rocking a glittering red ensemble. During the show, the blonde beauty revealed that Tom gave her a very unique gift on her birthday last year. “It’s the German wall! It’s the Berlin German Wall,” Heidi shared, showing off the chunk of the Berlin Wall that now sits in her front garden. “My husband was actually born in East Berlin, and I’ve been there many, many times. Obviously, I love Germany. This is where I’m from even though I’ve been here longer than I’ve been in Germany. So he gave this to me for my birthday.”

The piece of the wall was shipped from Germany and placed into her garden by a crane. “When you guys fight, do you sit on opposite sides of the wall?” host Jimmy Kimmel asked jokingly. “No, but this is good, I like it … I loved it. It’s beautiful. I mean it’s beautiful that it’s broken and it’s not standing there anymore doing what they intended it to do, so I love it as an art piece in the garden.” The Berlin Wall was built to separate the city in 1961, and was famously torn down in 1989. What a unique gift!