Heidi Klum, 47, Rocks A Strapless Swimsuit For Beach Day With Hubby Tom Kaulitz — Pics

Supermodel Heidi Klum has stunned in a black and white bikini while soaking up the sun on the beach with her husband, Tom.

Bikini queen Heidi Klum has stunned in a strapless, two piece swimsuit as she enjoyed a day at the beach with her husband, Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, 31. The 47-year-old German supermodel took to Instagram on April 7 to share a series of snaps, which showed the couple frolicking on the sand as they made the most of a “beautiful day in California,” per her caption. Heidi also included emojis of a bikini, the sun and a red heart.

She opted for a black and white bikini along with aviator-style sunglasses and minimal makeup, as she embraced the beachy look. Her bright blonde tresses were worn in loose waves, and she accessorized with a black pendant necklace, and a blue baseball cap. Meanwhile, her musician hubby cut a casual figure in a black tee and jeans, along with circular-shaped sunglasses and a series of Cartier bracelets on his wrist.

It came just one day after she proved summer is on the horizon by going for a topless swim in her pool. Heidi wore nothing but her bikini bottoms in the Tik Tok video, and accessorized with chain necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings. “Thanks @wolfgang.joop @looks_bywolfgangjoop for my new necklace,” Heidi captioned the sultry video, tagging German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop.

When she isn’t sharing sizzling pics and videos of herself, Heidi is extremely supportive of her family‘s endeavors — including her kids! Her mini-me daughter Leni Boshoven Samuel, 16, recently opened up about her acne in a candid Instagram post. The up and coming model, who appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany with her mom, took to social media on January 8 to share a photo of her face without makeup. “my skin on a bad day,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “no filter” and “so what”.

Leni also posted a short video to her IG Story, which showed acne on her cheeks and forehead. “Bad skin. This too shall pass,” she wrote on top of the clip. Many followers quickly jumped into the comments section of the snap to commend her for keeping it real, and thanked Heidi for raising such an incredible young woman.