Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 16, Reveals Struggles With Acne As She Goes Make-Up Free — See Pic

Heidi Klum’s lookalike daughter Leni opened up about her acne journey in a candid new post. The model revealed what her skin looks like on a ‘bad day’.

Supermodel Heidi Klum, 47, and her mini-me daughter Leni Boshoven Samuel are drop-dead gorgeous. Nevertheless, the 16-year-old revealed she’s just like the rest of us when she opened up about her acne in a candid Instagram post. The young model, who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany with her mom, took to social media on January 8 to share a photo of her face without makeup. “my skin on a bad day,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “no filter” and “so what”.

Leni also posted a short video to her IG Story, which showed acne on her cheeks and forehead. “Bad skin. This too shall pass,” she wrote on top of the clip. Many followers quickly jumped into the comments section of the snap to commend her for keeping it real. “yessir let’s normalize this,” one user said, while another wrote “So cool That you show some reality.” The post comes just a few weeks after the teenager made her modeling debut in one of the world’s biggest fashion magazines.

Leni and Heidi wore brightly colored, oversized pantsuits and looked SO powerful when they posed for their mother-daughter cover shoot. Leni rocked fuchsia pants with a green top and blue blazer, while her mom looked incredible in blue pants, a fuchsia blazer, and burnt orange top. Both of their hair was styled straight and sleek, as they blonde tresses flowed beyond their shoulders. Adorably, Heidi planted a sweet kiss on her daughter’s cheek for the cover.

When Heidi revealed the cover on IG page, she noted just how proud she was of her daughter, who is growing up so quickly! “I’m so proud of you,” Heidi began. “And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own. You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are.”