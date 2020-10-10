Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 16, Is So Grown Up Driving A Range Rover After Sister Lou’s 11th Birthday

Heidi Klum’s mini-me daughter Leni is all grown up! The blonde beauty was seen driving her supermodel mom and baby sister home from an upscale dinner at Nobu Malibu.

Heidi Klum, 47, and her daughters Leni Boshoven Samuel, 16, and Lou Sulola Samuel, 11, are a gorgeous trio! The group were seen dining at celeb hotspot Nobu Malibu in celebration of Lou’s 11th birthday, and both girls are looking so grown up. After enjoying a seafood dinner, the supermodel allowed her eldest daughter to take the wheel of a Range Rover. They grow up so fast!

The unofficial Queen of Halloween, who had to cancel her annual party due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rocked a pair of denim jeans and a checkered print button down short. The European native kept it casual in a pair of black leather boots, while she accessorized with a green and white tote bag, and styled her blonde tresses in effortless, beachy waves.

She was seen keeping her eyes on the road while her eldest daughter sat in the driver’s seat, and little Lou was seated in the back. Earlier in the night the mom-of-four, who also shared sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 13, with ex-husband Seal, was seen dancing in a mirror at the restaurant. “When your girls are almost as tall as you,” Heidi captioned her post, adding a red heart emoji.

Heidi also celebrated her youngest daughters birthday, which was on Oct. 9, in a separate post. “Happy birthday my darling LOU,” the former Victoria’s Secret model wrote in her caption. “I love you soooooooooooooooo much…11 Years old today. The sky is the limit,” she added, including plenty of heart emojis, rainbows, unicorns and more colorful emojis.

Lou’s birthday falls during Heidi’s favorite time of the year: spooky season. She kicked off the Halloween celebrations on October 1, informing her fans that the coronavirus pandemic was not going to ruin her fun. “Well, Halloween will not be canceled, and up until then, I’m going to be right here in this bed, watching my most favorite films,” she said in her clip, which featured a Dia de Los Muertos filter across her face. “I’m just a little bit excited.”