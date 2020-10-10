Watch
Heidi Klum Dances With Daughters Leni, 16, & Lou, 11, & They’re ‘Almost As Tall As She Is’

All grown up (almost)! Heidi Klum posted the cutest selfie video of herself and her daughters.

Heidi Klum, 47, is known for her model height and her gorgeous daughters Leni Boshoven Samuel, 16, and Lou Sulola Samuel, 11, are catching up to her! The blonde posted a sweet boomerang video of herself, Leni and Lou dancing in front of a mirror on Saturday, Oct. 10 and we can’t get over how grown up her girls looked. “When your girls are almost as tall as you,” Heidi gushed in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

When your girls are almost as tall as you ❤️

Leni, who filmed the mirror-selfie video, stood center with mom Heidi to her left and little sister Lou to her right. The trio danced and moved their hips in unison — reminding us of Beyoncé‘s “Savage” lyric, “my hips TikTok when I dance” — as they all wore protective face masks amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Heidi rocked a wide-legged gray jean with a high waist, paired with a plaid shirt and a ’90s inspired Doc Marten shoe. Leni took a cue from her mom with a straight legged white pant and casual black tank, while Lou was adorable in an orange skirt, platform sneakers and a white t-shirt.

The latest post comes fresh off of Lou’s 11th birthday, which was on Oct. 9. “Happy birthday my darling LOU,” the former Victoria’s Secret model gushed in a caption celebrating her youngest daughter. “I love you soooooooooooooooo much…11 Years old today. The sky is the limit,” she added, including plenty of heart emojis, rainbows, unicorns and more!

The America’s Got Talent judge enjoyed a day at Malibu beach with Leni, Lou and her sons Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 15, and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 13, on Sunday, Sept. 27. The day looked casual and relaxed as they enjoyed the views and took a stroll along the sand. At one point, doting Heidi sweetly helped Lou — who was dressed casually — with her long hair as they laughed and chatted. Sound like heaven!

Heidi later shared a sweet moment with her kids and husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu. The group sat on the restaurant’s beachfront patio, and Heidi shared a romantic kiss with Tom at the table! “First time eating out at a restaurant in 6 month[s],” she captioned the adorable Instagram post.