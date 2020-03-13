True Thompson, 1, Rocks Crooked Sunglasses & Khloe Kardashian Jokes It’s A ‘2020’ Mood

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe Kardashian brought much needed comic relief in the form of an adorable photo of True Thompson.

True Thompson’s mood is all our moods right now. On March 13 — the same day President Donald Trump declared a US national emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak — Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared a hilarious (and adorable) photo of her 23-month-old daughter that we can all relate to, given the world’s current circumstances. The toddler rocked a pair of round sunglasses, but they were a bit crooked! “How I feel about 2020 🤪,” Khloe captioned the picture of her little fashionista.

While True’s glasses were a bit askew, the rest of her outfit was on point! True was as cute as ever in a ruffled floral dress, mini white Dr. Martens and a tot-sized gold chain.

Despite Khloe’s lighthearted joke, she’s taking this pandemic seriously. On the same day Khloe shared True’s photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reposted a quote on her Instagram Story titled “Coronavirus Pandemic” that read, “God please protect my family, friends and humanity. Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected.”

Amid the panic, Kim Kardashian, 39, thought she saw Khloe “cough”! Kim said this on her March 11 Instagram Story, so as an extra precaution, she wiped down a box of “Pretend Makeup” from Khloe (meant as a gift for one of Kim’s kids) with a Clorox wipe. To be clear, Khloe hasn’t said she’s actually sick!

The coronavirus outbreak has even affected Khloe’s ex and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson! The 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player is taking a break from basketball after the NBA announced its decision to suspend the 2020 season on March 11. Surprised, Tristan soon tweeted, “This is crazy.” At least the NBA star had something to look forward to: his birthday, which fell on March 13!