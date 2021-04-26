Heidi Klum, 47, Slays In A Crop Top & Leather Pants While Heading To ‘AGT’ — See Pics

Heidi Klum rocked a look straight from the 1980’s on the set of ‘America’s Got Talent’ this week.

Heidi Klum‘s flawless figure was on full display this week when she was photographed on April 24 heading to the Los Angeles set of America’s Got Talent. The 47-year-old looked as fit as ever as she channeled the 1980’s in a super cropped sweatshirt and exposed black bralette.

The stunning model paired her ’80s-inspired top with black patent leather pants and sleek pointed toe stiletto heels giving her a rockstar vibe. It’s a very fitting look for the AGT judge. After all, she is married to Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, 31.

The happy couple has been together since 2018 and in 2019 they tied the knot — twice! The rocker and the fashion icon are more than 15 years apart in age but it hasn’t slowed down their love.

In fact, not only is Tom a great selfie partner, he’s also very close to Heidi’s kids. Her daughter Leni Boshoven Samuel, 16, son Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 15, son Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 14, and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel, 11, are often photographed spending time with their stepdad.

When Heidi isn’t busy having fun with her happy little family, she’s bringing the heat to the set of AGT. The beloved talent competition is back filming its landmark 16th season. And Simon Cowell is officially back behind the desk after suffering a terrifying back injury that resulted in extensive surgery and rehabilitation.

As AGT fans know, Simon was actually absent for most of the second half of season 15. The UK television mogul, 61, had a terrible electric bicycle accident near his home in August 2020. Simon required a six-hour spinal surgery in August, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY in October 2020 how the judge and AGT creator was recovering.

“[Simon] is doing as well as one could be after back surgery, and he knows that he really dodged a bullet and could easily be paralyzed or worse dead,” a source shared with HL. “So, he is counting his lucky stars and is very happy that he is able to enjoy this birthday at home in Malibu and it is as calm as it can be.”

Heidi and Simon are joined on the judges panel by Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Host Terry Crews is also back for the upcoming season.

America’s Got Talent season 16 will return Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.