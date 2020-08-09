Simon Cowell, 60, Hospitalized & Undergoing Surgery After Breaking His Back In Electric Bike Accident

‘The X Factor’ judge Simon Cowell is undergoing surgery after falling off an electric bike in the courtyard of his Los Angeles home, and breaking his back.

Simon Cowell, 60, has been hospitalized after breaking his back in an electric bike accident. The music mogul, who has been quarantined in Los Angeles with his partner Lauren Silverman and their six-year-old son Eric, was testing the new bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home. “He will be having surgery this evening,” a rep told PEOPLE on August 9. “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.” HollywoodLife has contacted Simon’s reps for comment.

Best known for his hit reality shows The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, Simon was expected to resume his role as a judge on the America’s Got Talent live shows, which are scheduled to begin filming in mid-August. This season, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, 47, has joined the panel, and longtime judge Heidi Klum, 46, will be returning to the show after taking a season off.

Ahead of jumping in front of the cameras again, Simon shed more than 20 pounds! The Brit tried a number of different techniques, including cutting back on alcohol and following a vegan diet. “You can drink this light beer but you’ve got to be sensible about quantities,” Simon, who has been vocal about his love of drinking, told The Sun in early 2020. “I have loads more energy and feel great.” Simon also revealed that he had to cut out one of his favorite foods in order to maintain his physique.

“All I do is avoid just red meat,” he said. “White meat is fine — and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer. The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think wow. I used to be 36 inch waist and now I’ve lost four inches. I’m really happy now.”