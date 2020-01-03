Simon Cowell Reveals The Secret To His 20Lb. Weight Loss As He Goes Shirtless In Barbados

Simon Cowell is in the best shape of his life! The ‘AGT’ judge has been showing off his buffed up body on his Barbados vacation.

Simon Cowell, 60, is is in the best shape of his life! The Brit has previously credited a vegan diet for his dramatic 20 pound weight loss, but now he’s revealing more of his weight loss secrets — which includes cutting back on alcohol. “You can drink this light beer but you’ve got to be sensible about quantities,” Simon, who has been vocal about his love of drinking, told The Sun. “I have loads more energy and feel great.”

The America’s Got Talent judge also made strict changes when it comes to diet — and that includes skipping one of his favorites: steak. “All I do is avoid just red meat,” Simon continued. “White meat is fine — and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer.” Simon has also adopted vegan food into his eating habits, which he’s spoken of in past interviews. “The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think wow. I used to be 36 inch waist and now I’ve lost four inches. I’m really happy now,” he continued.

Simon has been showing off his trim, buffed up shape while on his annual Barbados vacation! The former American Idol judge has been soaking up the sun alongside his partner Lauren Silverman, 42, and his mini-me son Eric, 5, and the family seems to be having an amazing vacation. Simon has been seen doing everything from going on a jet ski, meeting a monkey and enjoying the warm weather! His toned torso and shapely arms were on full display as he walked around the white sand beach shirtless in a black swimsuit on Tuesday, Dec. 31. He was all-smiles as he took in the gorgeous view and held Eric’s hand. His son looked so cute as he laughed and pointed at the ocean, diving in for a dip at one point. Stylish Lauren was also spotted in the photos, rocking a gorgeous sheer dress and a white swimsuit.

The reality star has previously credited his son for inspiring him to get his health on track. “I went to see this doctor in London. We did some tests. And then a month later he said, ‘you have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient,” Simon revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “[My diet is like] the Eric diet because he actually, apart from ice cream, he actually likes water. I mean, who likes water? And his raw vegetables. So I’m on like, the Eric Cowell diet,” he joked.