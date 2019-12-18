On the first day of his holiday in tropical Barbados, Simon Cowell proudly showed off his new physique, following his dramatic 20 lb weight loss!

Simon Cowell hasn’t looked slimmer or happier in a long time! The X Factor judge was spotted on Dec. 18 in serene Barbados for the first day of his holiday, when he took off his shirt to reveal his toned stomach. The producer enjoyed some fun in the sun and sand with his five-year-old son, Eric, whom he shares with his partner, Lauren Silverman. Donned in a pair of cargo shorts, Simon truly couldn’t have looked better as he began his festive, exotic holiday excursion. But this isn’t the first time that Simon has shown off his slimming weight loss.

At the Pride of Britain Awards on Oct. 29, Simon stepped out in a dapper, fitted suit and really showed off just how much weight he had lost! Arriving backstage at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Simon posed for a number of photos while rocking his semi-signature half-unbuttoned shirt. Simon also fashioned a very rare accessory: an ear-to-ear grin! It was quite a surprise and departure from Simon’s usual curmudgeon-like appearance, which was made famous for American audiences on the series American Idol. Of course, it really did take Simon quite an amount of hard work to get to his ideal weight.

Simon wholly credits his dramatic weight loss to his vegan diet and prioritizing his exercise. But the decision was spurred on for a very particular, and personal, reason. Simon credited his son, Eric, for being the inspiration that moved him — literally! “I realized if I didn’t sort myself out physically, I wouldn’t be able to catch up with him,” Simon told Ellen DeGeneres in a September interview. Apart from wanting to be in the best shape for his son, Simon also shared that his physician explained to him that Simon had “the worst diet” of any of his patients. Thus, he made the huge change.

All these months later, Simon is clearly taking to his new lifestyle swimmingly! While it could be easy to relax and forego any diet or workout regimen during the holidays, it looks like Simon will stay active on the beaches of Barbados with his son!