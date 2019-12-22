Simon Cowell showed off his incredibly toned body as he walked around shirtless in Barbados! The ‘AGT’ judge admitted to adopting a vegan diet to shed weight.

Simon Cowell‘s diet is seriously paying off. The 60-year-old music mogul is in the best shape of his life and is proudly showing off his slim, buffed up body! Simon is currently on vacation in Barbados — where he spends every Christmas — and looked amazing as he walked around shirtless in white swim trunks. Rocking a perfectly golden tan, the America’s Got Talent judge was spotted enjoying a jet ski on Saturday, Dec. 22. In one photo, Simon could be seen holding a bright orange safety safety vest as he walked across the beach, later hitting the water for some fun in the sun.

His partner Lauren Silverman, 42, was also present and looked equally as amazing! Rocking a low cut one piece swim suit by Melissa Odabash, the zig zag pattern totally accentuated her curves in all the right places! With her brunette locks pulled back into a ponytail, she kept her face hidden behind a chic pair of black sunglasses as she watched Simon jet ski from a cushy boat. Lauren and Simon share 5-year-old son Eric, who is seemingly having the time of his life: the little boy was spotted speeding away on a jet ski with his doting dad on Dec. 20, as well as meeting a monkey!

Simon has been vocal about his dramatic weight loss, admitting to dropping more than 20 pounds after going vegan. The dramatic diet change occurred after he was rushed to the hospital in 2017, and doctors expressed concern over his “alarming” diet. Beyond his own desire to get healthy, Simon was also thinking about his son Eric, who was just 3 years old at the time. “I realized if I didn’t sort myself out physically, I wouldn’t be able to catch up with him,” Simon revealed to Ellen DeGeneres back in Sept.

“Cutting out sugar also made a massive difference,” he added, admitting that he did miss sweets when he started dieting. In addition, he has also admitted that he does “500 push-ups in a day religiously,” and lifts weights to keep the weight off. The former American Idol star does, however, want people to know he hasn’t had any surgery: “[People say] ‘Oh, he’s had a gastric band fitted’ – but I haven’t,” he said to Closer magazine in Nov. 2019. “If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body.”

Simon’s vacation comes off the heels of Gabrielle Union‘s dramatic departure from America’s Got Talent. While Simon — who is also an Executive Producer on the show — hasn’t commented publicly on the incident, former judge Howard Stern had no problem placing blame on the Brit! “How is it that Simon Cowell has orchestrated this? He sets it up that the men stay, no matter how ugly they are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show on Dec. 2.