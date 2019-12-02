Howard Stern Blames Simon Cowell For Gabrielle Union’s ‘AGT’ Firing: He ‘Orchestrated’ It’

The drama continues behind Gabrielle Union’s firing as a first time judge on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Former judge Howard Stern is pointing the finger at current judge Simon Cowell over it.

Howard Stern is coming for Simon Cowell over the dismissals of 14th season first time America’s Got Talent judges Gabrielle Union, 47, and Julianne Hough, 31. The King of All Media was an AGT judge for four seasons from 2012 through 2015 and had some choice words for Simon, 60, during his SiriusXM radio show on Dec. 2. “How is it that Simon Cowell has orchestrated this? He sets it up that the men stay, no matter how ugly they are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are,” he raged.

“What he manages to do on all his shows is he constantly replaces the hot chicks with hotter chicks and younger chicks, which is so obvious” he continued. “Howie‘s (Mandel) doing a fine, serviceable job — why don’t they change him? And why don’t they change Simon?…This is the ultimate example of a boys’ club.”

In Nov. 22 report by our sister site Variety, Gabrielle allegedly complained to NBC producers about a joke guest Jay Leno made during an appearance about Koreans eating dogs that didn’t ultimately make air. Howard wasn’t rattled by that, claiming, “Let’s go on record as telling people that one million dogs are still eaten annually in South Korea, and if Gabrielle Union wants to affect positive change, maybe focus on the horrors of Korean dog farms and let the old irrelevant comic live in peace. She wants Jay beaten in the streets. I think maybe Jay makes a point.”

Still, his take on the ladies’ looks being berated was on point according to Variety‘s article. It claimed that Gabrielle “was subjected to a very specific critique — that her rotating hair styles were ‘too black’ for the audience of AGT,” in a note she allegedly received on half a dozen occasions, according to four anonymous sources.

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

On Nov. 28, Gab took to Twitter so say, “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.” Her husband Dwyane Wade, 37, a day prior praised his wife in a tweet that read, “So @itsgabrielleu (with champagne glasses emoji) on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world.”