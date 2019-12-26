Simon Cowell, 60, Shows Off His 20 Pound Weight Loss With Girlfriend Lauren Silverman In Barbados

Simon Cowell is in the best shape of his life! The reality star is enjoying some fun in the sun with partner Lauren Silverman and 5-year-old son Eric.

Simon Cowell is having the best time on his family vacation! The 60-year-old has been soaking up the sun in Barbados — where he travels every Christmas — and looks absolutely incredible after his 20 pound weight loss. Showing off his toned torso and shapely physique in a green swimsuit on Christmas Day, the realty star was all smiles as he enjoyed some time on the beach with his partner Lauren Silverman, 42, son Eric, 5, and Lauren’s son Adam, 13! In the pics, Simon could be seen holding a brightly colored life jacket as he stepped out of the water after enjoying some fun on a jet ski, along with his wife and stepson. Simon’s muscular arms were also on full display, along with his perfect golden tan and go-to Ray Ban sunglasses.

We couldn’t get over how sweet the AGT judge looked as he was seen holding hands with his 5-year-old, who is seriously a mini-me! The dark-haired little boy gave his best Simon scowl as he strolled on the beach in a black swimsuit with a white pattern, along with a gray and blue life jacket. 42-year-old Lauren also looked amazing in a low-cut red one-piece that showed off her perfect figure. With her dark hair pulled into a low ponytail, she accessorized her sexy swim attire with a large pair of diamond earrings and a wireless pair of sunglasses.

Simon has been enjoying Bridgetown, Barbados for at least a week, as he was first spotted in the popular beach town on Dec. 18, and again with his family on Dec. 20! The port city, which was first established in the 1600s, is well-known for it’s crystal clue ocean water and ritzy five-star resorts, so it’s no surprise to see luxe Simon vacationing there!

The music mogul has been fairly vocal about his dramatic weight loss, which was inspired by a 2017 health scare and his 5-year-old son Eric. “I went to see this doctor…and then a month later he said, ‘you have the worst diet I’ve ever seen from any patient’,” Simon spilled to Ellen DeGeneres on Sept. 17. “I see my life through [my son’s eyes] now…when you become a dad, something clicks in you. it’s all about them… You become very protective and importantly, part of the reason I changed everything in my life,” he also revealed to British talk show host Lorraine Kelly.

After visiting his doctor, Simon quickly took control his health and adopted a strict vegan diet! “It’s like the Eric diet because he actually, apart from ice cream, he actually likes water. I mean, who likes water? And his raw vegetables. So I’m on like, the Eric Cowell diet,” Simon joked to Lorraine. In addition, the Brit has cut back on alcohol, sugar and wheat. “You feel better, you look better,” he admitted. Well, whatever he’s doing is certainly working: Simon is in the best shape of his life, and he looks absolutely incredible at 60!