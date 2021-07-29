Heidi Klum, 48, Sunbathes On A Boat In Stunning Purple Bikini — Photos

Heidi Klum looked better than ever when she showed off her fabulous figure in a purple string bikini while lounging on a boat.

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi Klum, 48, it is that she loves showing off her body in a sexy bikini. That’s exactly what she did while she was soaking up the sun on a boat on July 29, rocking a tie-dye purple bikini. She posted three different photos of herself in the string bikini, taken by her husband, Tom Kaulitz. In the photos, Heidi’s incredibly toned body was on full display and she accessorized with dainty gold body chains, oversized black sunglasses, and a cool fitted hat with an entire Disney Lego scene on the brim.

Heidi is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and just last week she posted a video of herself trying on and modeling a whopping 15 different bikinis in less than one minute. She captioned the video, “Tell me you’re going on vacation without telling me you’re going on vacation …”

Aside from these looks, another one of our favorite bikini shots from the mother-of-four was when she posted a photo of herself wearing a patterned string bikini while taking an outdoor shower. She posted the photo with the caption, “Today was a hot one…… time to cool off.”

The picture sees Heidi standing under an outdoor shower on the beach with her mouth open laughing, looking happy. Her toned figure was on full display and she seems to seriously be enjoying the summer weather. Heidi is always rocking swimsuits on Instagram and this is just one of the many sexy photos she has posted.