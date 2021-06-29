Heidi Klum, 48, Takes An Outdoor Shower in A Bikini On A ‘Hot’ Day’ — Photo

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi Klum it’s that she loves to rock a bikini & that’s exactly what she did when she took an outdoor shower in a sultry new photo!

Heidi Klum, 48, is enjoying the warm weather in the best way possible as the model showed off her incredible figure in a bikini while taking an outdoor shower. The mother-of-four posted a photo of herself to Instagram wearing a patterned string bikini with the caption, “Today was a hot one…… time to cool off.” The picture sees Heidi standing under an outdoor shower on the beach with her mouth open laughing, looking happy. Her toned figure was on full display and she seems to seriously be enjoying the summer weather. Heidi is always rocking swimsuits on Instagram and this is just one of the many sexy photos she has posted.

Just a few days before this photo, Heidi posted one of her sexiest photos to date which saw her kneeling on the beach wearing nothing but a pair of black bikini bottoms. She was completely topless covering her chest and joked in the caption, “@rankinarchive ……. I think my husband @tomkaulitz wants your job.” Heidi and her husband, Tom Kaulitz are always vacationing on a beach together and she always shows off their PDA and her gorgeous body in bikini photos from the trip.

From sexy dresses to crop tops, shorts, and bikinis, Heidi always manages to make any outfit look sexy and her latest bikini photo may just be our favorite. We love how confident Heidi is and her toned body is so fabulous, we would be showing it off every chance we got, too.