Heidi Klum, 48, Gets Cheeky In Thong Bikini For New Photo Taken By Husband Tom Kaulitz, 31

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are enjoying a relaxing tropical vacation! The super model looked incredible as she posed in just a thong bikini while soaking up the view.

Heidi Klum, 48, will always and forever be one of the top models in the game. The German beauty stunned once again as she posed in a black thong bikini in a photo taken by husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, while unwinding on a tropical vacation. In the photo, Heidi looks out at the turquoise blue ocean and palm trees as she stands in the sliding doorway of what appeared to be a beachfront hotel room or home. She opted to go topless in the sexy photo series, which she simply captioned with a photo credit to the musician.

In the first, she elongated her legs as she stood on her tip toes while placing her arms out against the door way frames. Her blonde hair, styled in a loose beach wave reminiscent of her Victoria’s Secret days, cascaded down her back. In the next, she still sported just the string bottoms as she shook her head to tousle her locks, revealing a glimpse of sunglasses. For the final shot, she gave Tom a smoldering star through the round-shaped black sunnies, revealing a thin gold body chain around her waist and an on-trend pastel dipped french manicure. While Heidi didn’t share a location, it looked absolutely dreamy!

Tom — who married Heidi in 2019 — played photographer during a stunning beach sunset later that same day. Still sporting just her cheeky bottoms, the bombshell blonde kneeled in the sand as she threw her hair back, once again posing topless with the peach-colored sky behind her. Tom perfectly captured the light to avoid showing too much in the sexy photos, which looked like they could be straight out of a magazine editorial — see the images here.

“@rankinarchive ……. I think my husband @tomkaulitz wants your job,” she hilariously wrote in the caption, shouting out British photographer John Rankin Waddell (better known simply as Rankin) who has appeared with Heidi on Germany’s Next Topmodel. The two have also worked together on a number of other projects, including her 2009 coffee table book Heidilicious. Although she turned off her comments, both photos racked up a massive number of likes totaling to over 100,000 double-taps.