See Pic

Heidi Klum, 48, Gets Cheeky In Thong Bikini For New Photo Taken By Husband Tom Kaulitz, 31

Heidi Klum
SplashNews
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Skiathos, GREECE - Actress Kate Hudson shows off her washboard abs while out in Greece with her beau Danny Fujikawa and their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Kate, wearing a black two-piece bikini, jumps off a boat that docked right on the sandy beach of Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: karabatsispavlos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Delilah Hamlin hits the beach with friends in Mexico. The 23-year-old eldest daughter of Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and LA Law actor Harry Hamlin was spotted relaxing on the Tulum sand with Love Island star boyfriend Eyal Booker. 14 Jun 2021 Pictured: Delilah Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762571_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Lindsey Vonn shows off her stunning figure as she relaxes in a bikini during a day at the beach in Tulum, Mexico. 19 Apr 2021 Pictured: Lindsey Vonn. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747861_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are enjoying a relaxing tropical vacation! The super model looked incredible as she posed in just a thong bikini while soaking up the view.

Heidi Klum, 48, will always and forever be one of the top models in the game. The German beauty stunned once again as she posed in a black thong bikini in a photo taken by husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, while unwinding on a tropical vacation. In the photo, Heidi looks out at the turquoise blue ocean and palm trees as she stands in the sliding doorway of what appeared to be a beachfront hotel room or home. She opted to go topless in the sexy photo series, which she simply captioned with a photo credit to the musician.

In the first, she elongated her legs as she stood on her tip toes while placing her arms out against the door way frames. Her blonde hair, styled in a loose beach wave reminiscent of her Victoria’s Secret days, cascaded down her back. In the next, she still sported just the string bottoms as she shook her head to tousle her locks, revealing a glimpse of sunglasses. For the final shot, she gave Tom a smoldering star through the round-shaped black sunnies, revealing a thin gold body chain around her waist and an on-trend pastel dipped french manicure. While Heidi didn’t share a location, it looked absolutely dreamy!

Tom — who married Heidi in 2019 — played photographer during a stunning beach sunset later that same day. Still sporting just her cheeky bottoms, the bombshell blonde kneeled in the sand as she threw her hair back, once again posing topless with the peach-colored sky behind her. Tom perfectly captured the light to avoid showing too much in the sexy photos, which looked like they could be straight out of a magazine editorial — see the images here.

“@rankinarchive ……. I think my husband @tomkaulitz wants your job,” she hilariously wrote in the caption, shouting out British photographer John Rankin Waddell (better known simply as Rankin) who has appeared with Heidi on Germany’s Next Topmodel. The two have also worked together on a number of other projects, including her 2009 coffee table book Heidilicious. Although she turned off her comments, both photos racked up a massive number of likes totaling to over 100,000 double-taps.