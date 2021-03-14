Miley Cyrus Wears Just Black Bikini Bottoms As She Declares ‘I Don’t Need A Top’ — See Pic

Miley Cyrus enjoyed a pool day and couldn’t help but make a joke out of her latest sexy post!

Miley Cyrus, 28, left little to the imagination as she soaked up the sun on Saturday, Mar. 13. The Plastic Hearts singer sported a black bikini bottom as she filmed a topless selfie boomerang. “I don’t need a top,” she joked in her caption via Instagram story, adding, “I am one.” Using her arm to cover herself, she gave the camera her best duck lips as she sat on a black pool chair. Miley added a white baseball cap with what appeared to be a black eagle motif.

In a follow up video, the Hannah Montana alum threw on a black muscle tank and short-shorts as she grooved to Diana Summer‘s 1979 classic, “Hot Stuff.” Miley danced in front of a mirror as she once again filmed herself — this time inside — writing, “Hot stuff seeking hot stuff” with a skull and crossbones emoji. While performing at the Super Bowl’s first-ever TikTok tailgate on Feb, 7, Miley confessed to the audience that she was “single” but ready to “get back at it” after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miley has had her fair share of romantic entanglements in the last two years: she was last dating Cody Simpson, 24, until Aug. 2020. The pair linked up in the fall of 2019 and kept their romance going through quarantine, sadly splitting 10 months later. Before hooking up with Cody, she dated Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 32, for two months. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was immediately after her split from husband and longtime love Liam Hemsworth, 30. Although their romance has been on-and-off since they were teenagers — originally meeting on movie The Last Song — they announced a divorce after just nine months of marriage.

The single 28-year-old has been posting several bikini photos lately, including one from just a week ago! Rocking a string black bikini, the “Party In The USA” singer stayed cool as she lounged in her swimming pool and snacked on some fresh avocado. Miley hilariously placed several pieces of the green fruit into the top of her swimsuit, alluding to it with a funny caption. “They don’t call me the avocad-ho for nothing,” the Tennessee native quipped. With her hair back, she accessorized with a diamond necklace and black sunglasses for the at-home moment.

Just days before, she also enjoyed a self-care moment as she soaked in her bath tub! She worked on her skincare routine with a white face mask, once again covering herself with her hand. “I’ve officially failed the Saturday Gods,” she joked in her caption on Saturday, Feb. 20. The star accessorized with layered silver necklaces for her evening in.