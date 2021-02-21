Miley Cyrus Wears Just A Face Mask In The Bath Tub As She Jokes She ‘Failed The Saturday Gods’ — See Pic

Miley Cyrus left little to the imagination as she soaked in a relaxing bath on Feb. 20! She kept her blonde hair back and rocked two necklaces as she sported a white face mask.

Miley Cyrus, 28, is still unwinding after her Super Bowl performance! The Hannah Montana alum shared a revealing photo to her Instagram account on Saturday, Feb. 20 as she enjoyed a relaxing bath with just a face mask on. She strategically covered her chest for the selfie, showing off her tattooed hands as she stared into the camera. “I’ve officially failed the Saturday Gods,” she joked in her caption. Miley kept her blonde hair back for the soak, and kept on two layered silver chain necklaces. While she didn’t tag a face mask, it certainly looked moisturizing as she added a generous layer to her skin (and we’d argue face masks are definitely in line with the perfect Saturday night).

The evening in was a shit from the night before when she stepped out for dinner with friend Lil Nas X. The duo were spotted at celeb-favorite Nobu Malibu on Friday, Feb. 19 and the “Midnight Sky” singer certainly looked ready for a night on the town. Miley rocked a ’90s inspired black stiletto heel, a skinny pant and black trench. She kept the monochrome look going with a protective face mask, which she wore outside of the venue. For his part, Lil Nas X sported a GCDS sweatshirt, and a pair of Alexander McQueen sneakers for a pop of color.

The Tennessee native has been keeping a fairly low profile since her epic performance at the NFL’s first-ever Tik Tok tailgate on Feb. 7. Miley slayed a 60 minute performance in Tampa, FL performing some of her best known throwback hits — like “Party In The U.S.A.” — as well as newer songs from Plastic Hearts. Billy Idol, her collaborator for the tune “Night Crawling,” also joined her on stage along with the iconic Joan Jett. “Thank you guys. I hope I can have more [concerts] like these. That dream will be possible because of people like yourselves,” she said on-stage to the healthcare workers in the audience.

“It’s a part of my existence and a part of my being and my identity and who I am. The way that all of us can get back to doing what we love — doesn’t come without a cost. So many of you are paying that price. Our gratitude towards you is infinite,” she also said. During the performance, Miley — who most recently split from close friend-turned-boyfriend Cody Simpson, 24 — confirmed she’s “single.” She added, “But I’m ready to get back at it.” Prior to linking up with Cody, Miley dated her friend Kaitlynn Carter, 32, and was married to longtime love Liam Hemsworth, 31.