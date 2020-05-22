Miley Cyrus Supports Little Sis Noah By Dancing To Her New Music In Sexy Black Bikini

After Noah Cyrus admitted that living in her sister, Miley’s, shadow was ‘unbearable’ for her, Miley showed major support by dancing to Noah’s new music in a TikTok video.

Miley Cyrus is the ultimate supportive big sister! The singer’s little sister, Noah Cyrus, recently put out a new EP, The End of Everything, and Miley helped her promote the music with a TikTok video. For the clip, Miley rocked a sexy black bikini, while Noah’s music played in the background. She strutted her stuff down some steps in her backyard before getting up close and personal with the camera and shaking her hips. “Seeing myself in a bikini for the first time since quarantini,” Miley captioned the video. “Noah Cyrus’ new EP out now! #EndOfEverything.”

Seeing Miley being so publicly supportive of Noah is quite refreshing, especially considering the fact that one of the songs on The End of Everything is about how hard Miley’s fame took a toll on Noah as a child. On the track “Young & Sad,” Noah sings about having to live in Miley’s “shadow” as a child. She further opened up about the song during an Instagram Q&A on May 14, and explained, “Everyone gave me such a hard time being Miley’s little sister. I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s*** about due to what people said online. It was absolutely unbearable.”

Considering Noah was just six years old when Miley’s show, Hannah Montana, took off on the Disney Channel, she had to live most of her childhood with a superstar sister. It wasn’t until 2016 that Noah began to thrive in her own singing career with the song “Make Me (Cry).” She’s since released several singles and two EPs.

@mileycyrus Seeing myself in a bikini for the first time since quarantini ….. @noahcyrus new EP out now! #EndOfEverything ♬ original sound – mileycyrus

Throughout all of the hard times, though, Miley has been a rock for Noah. “Noah has always confided in her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The cyberbullying that Noah dealt with as a child was incredibly hard on the whole family because it really took a toll on her. Miley is so proud of Noah for taking the pain and putting it into her music and she’s so glad the world is finally seeing how talented Noah is.”