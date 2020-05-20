Miley Cyrus’s Feelings Revealed After Noah Sings About Living An ‘Unbearable’ Life In Her Sister’s Shadow
Noah Cyrus confesses that it feels like Miley is ‘sunshine’ while she’s living in her famous sister’s ‘shadow’ in her new song, ‘Young & Sad.’ This was Miley’s true reaction while ‘listening’ to such honest lyrics.
Miley didn’t learn about Noah’s anxieties in her sister’s new song, however. “It’s not something she’s just hearing about,” our source clarifies. “Noah has always confided in her. The cyberbullying Noah dealt with as a child was incredibly hard on the whole family because it really took a toll on her. Miley has dealt with her share of cyberbullying too, but seeing it happen to her precious little sister hurt more than anything.” The personal lyrics didn’t rub Miley the wrong way, either; she’s happy Noah is using music as an outlet. “Miley is so proud of Noah for taking the pain and putting it into her music and she’s so glad the world is finally seeing how talented Noah is,” our source adds.
Noah is so talented, Miley thinks her sister’s singing and songwriting skills surpass her own, according to another source! “Miley thinks that Noah and the rest of her family are the ones that are the most talented in the family. Miley wishes that Noah would see what Miley sees, she considers her sister a genius,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She considers her sister so much more talented than herself and if people don’t see it then that is their fault.”