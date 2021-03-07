Miley Cyrus Wears A Black String Bikini As She Goes For A Dip In Her Pool & Jokes She’s An ‘Avocad-ho’

Miley Cyrus shared an eye-catching clip of herself rocking a figure-flattering swimsuit that appeared to have pieces of avocado in the top and joked to her viewers.

Miley Cyrus, 28, had a little fun with her latest Instagram video. The singer shared a new clip of herself standing in a pool while flaunting a black string bikini and sunglasses and made sure to make a joke about two pieces of avocado that appeared to be tucked into the top of her swimsuit. “They don’t call me the avocad-ho for nothing,” she said to the camera as music played in the background.

The talented beauty also wore a necklace with her two-piece choice and made sure to show off her toned thigh in the clip. She seemed to be having a relaxing time under the sun and gave off true summer vibes even though we’re still in winter.

Before her latest Instagram video, Miley stunned in two new photos that showed her posing in nothing but a low cut black graphic tank top. She was laying down on a blanket in the snapshots and flaunted some of her arm and ribcage tattoos. She captioned the post with just a heart-eyed emoji but that seemed to be all she needed since it received a lot of attention and comments.

Days before that, she got just as much attention for posting a photo of herself wearing nothing while sitting in a bathtub and cleansing her face with a white face mask on. She was covering her chest with her hand in the snapshot and giving the camera a fierce and confident look. “I’ve officially failed the Saturday Gods,” she joked in the caption.

When Miley’s not wowing with pics and videos of herself, she’s doing the same with her music career. She headlined the first ever NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 and performed in front of a virtual crowd as well as an IRL crowd full of vaccinated healthcare workers. Some of the hits she belted out included “Edge of Midnight,” “High,” “We Can’t Stop,” “The Climb,” and “Wrecking Ball” and she also gave emotional speeches during the one-hour stage time.

“Everyone’s suffering is different, even everyone’s threshold of pain,” she told her fans in one speech. “I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot.”