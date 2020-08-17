Liam Hemsworth Now Understands Why His Family Was Slow To Accept His Love With Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth has been doing ‘a lot of listening’ to his ‘private’ family since his split from Miley Cyrus and he’s understanding why they took ‘a long time to come around’ to the years-long relationship.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, and Miley Cyrus, 27, didn’t end “on good terms” when they decided to get a divorce last year, and now Liam has been realizing why his family was hesitant to accept the relationship when it started. “Liam felt like Miley aired their issues out to the public while he kept it quiet and went to Australia to be with his family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “His family is very private, very reserved and it took awhile for them to get used to Miley being so out there. It took a long time for them to come around to their relationship.”

“They’ve done a lot of talking to Liam during this divorce about their feelings and he’s listened and is seeing what they’ve been saying all these years,” the source continued. “It’s safe to say they both are not the biggest fans of one another and did not end on good terms because they were both so upset. There’s no reason for them to still talk and it’s painful. They still have several mutual friends but have not communicated at all for quite some time. They both see the break-up differently and handled things differently as well.”

Although many fans thought Liam and Miley were meant to be together after they had an on and off romance that included a marriage for up to a decade, they didn’t end things in a good way. “Miley and Liam didn’t end on positive terms and do not think highly of each other,” the source explained. “They saw the way the relationship ended differently but were both truly heartbroken. They were each other’s first real loves.”

Miley recently reflected on her innocence at 16-years-old, when she first started dating Liam, and revealed that she lost her virginity to the Australian actor, in a podcast interview. She also seemed to shade him in her new song, “Midnight Sky” , which was released on Aug. 14, with lyrics like, “nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes.” A previous source told us the song isn’t bothering Liam, though, because he understands that her music is how she gets her feelings out.