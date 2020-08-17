Liam Hemsworth Now Understands Why His Family Was Slow To Accept His Love With Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth has been doing ‘a lot of listening’ to his ‘private’ family since his split from Miley Cyrus and he’s understanding why they took ‘a long time to come around’ to the years-long relationship.
Liam Hemsworth, 30, and Miley Cyrus, 27, didn’t end “on good terms” when they decided to get a divorce last year, and now Liam has been realizing why his family was hesitant to accept the relationship when it started. “Liam felt like Miley aired their issues out to the public while he kept it quiet and went to Australia to be with his family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “His family is very private, very reserved and it took awhile for them to get used to Miley being so out there. It took a long time for them to come around to their relationship.”
“They’ve done a lot of talking to Liam during this divorce about their feelings and he’s listened and is seeing what they’ve been saying all these years,” the source continued. “It’s safe to say they both are not the biggest fans of one another and did not end on good terms because they were both so upset. There’s no reason for them to still talk and it’s painful. They still have several mutual friends but have not communicated at all for quite some time. They both see the break-up differently and handled things differently as well.”
“Liam isn’t concerned one way or another over Miley’s new song but is sure it will be a hit like all her music,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He knows the name of the game and understands that Miley’s form of expression is through her music.”
Liam has moved on romantically since his divorce from Miley by dating Gabriella Brooks, 23. Miley also moved on by dating other people, including Kaitlynn Carter, 31, and just got out of a 10-month romance with singer Cody Simpson, 23.