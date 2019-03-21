Heidi Klum & Gisele Bündchen Reunite On Germany’s Next Top Model

Former Victoria’s Secret models Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen reunited on Heidi’s show – the two recorded a behind-the-scenes video during filming!

Former coworkers Heidi Klum, 45, and Gisele Bündchen, 38, recently came together to film on Heidi’s show Germany’s Next Top Model, and the two were featured in a behind-the-scenes video showcasing them reminiscing their earlier days in the modeling industry together!

Heidi said that she doesn’t know how long she has known Gisele. “I think I was 19,” Gisele said, which would mean they’ve known each other for 19 years! “We had great times together, we did, but we’re busy ladies. And now we have kids. Always great to see her!” Heidi added, “We used to be girls, now we’re women,” she said. “But we’re still having fun.”

“Always,” Gisele finished. “Never top having fun – that’s important.” Gisele also commented on Heidi’s post of the video on her Instagram, “Always so nice seeing you!!” The professional models and entrepreneurs worked together at lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret as angels. Heidi worked there from 1999 to 2010, and Gisele had on her wings from 2000 to mid-2007. Heidi and Gisele have been household names for years, largely in part to their time with the bra and underwear brand!

While the two women continue to have prosperous careers today, they have built families, as well. Heidi has four children with her 56-year-old ex-husband singer Seal: Helene Klum, 14, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 14, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 13, and Lou Sulola Samuel, 10. Gisele and her football player husband Tom Brady, 41, have two children together: Vivian Lake Brady, 6, and Benjamin Brady, 9.

We’re so thrilled that even after almost two decades of friendship, these two women can still find time to work together on projects. Between their own busy schedules and family lives, it must be nice to catch up with people from early on in their careers! We can’t wait to see this episode of Germany’s Next Top Model with the two of them on air.