Kylie Jenner Rocks Grey Crop Top & Sexy Gold Body Chain As She Goes Makeup Free — Watch

Kylie Jenner, 23, looked effortlessly glam in her latest snap, as she offered fans a glimpse of her toned physique while rocking a casual ‘fit. The cosmetics queen took to Instagram on May 28 to share a short clip of herself wearing a cropped grey tank top and matching grey sports bra, which revealed her taut abs. She paired the barely there top with matching sweatpants and a delicate gold body chain, which matched her gold necklaces.

Her dark tresses were parted in the middle, and styled in loose curls, as she went relatively makeup-free for the casual clip. It comes just days after Kylie denied allegations of bullying in 2015 on the set of her ex-boyfriend Tyga‘s music video. “This never happened,” she said in response to the claims made by model Victoria Vanna, who appeared in the video for “Ice Cream Man.” Vanna alleged that Kylie, along with friend Stassie Karanikolaou and former BFF Jordyn Woods, made fun of her dance moves.

”As soon as I walk out, she’s looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing,” Victoria said in a TikTok video, alleging that Kylie and her friends were, “like just making fun of me, clearly” despite the fact she was “full-on crying.” In the video, Tyga raps while models lick ice cream cones and dance around an ice cream truck.

“I decide that I’m gonna go outside…So I go outside, and Kylie and all of her friends came outside, too,” Victoria added. “And they went to her Rolls-Royce. I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald’s. And then I was walking by, and I could just hear them. Inside, they were literally pointing and laughing at me. And then I walk outside, and they’re literally still talking abut me.”

Kylie and Tyga dated on-and-off for four years between 2013 and 2017, with the rapper making multiple appearances on eeping Up with the Kardashians, and the Kylie Skin CEO featuring in Tyga’s video for “Stimulated.” Just months after her split from Tyga, Kylie met Travis Scott, and the pair welcomed their daughter Stormi, 3, in Feb. 2018.