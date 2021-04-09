Kylie Jenner Has Awkward Run-In With Ex-Boyfriend Tyga During Night Out With Kendall

Tyga and his new GF just happened to be hanging out at The Nice Guy — where his ex Kylie Jenner was also dining!

Kylie Jenner, 23, nearly had a run in with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, 31! The cosmetics mogul was out for the evening at hotspot The Nice Guy with her sister Kendall Jenner, 25, where the “Taste” rapper happened to be with his new girlfriend Camaryn Swanson on Thursday, April 8. Kylie was photographed outside of the West Hollywood eatery separately from Tyga and Camaryn. While Tyga and the Kylie Skin CEO split back in 2017 after an on-again, off-again romance that lasted several years, they appear to still be on friendly terms.

Kylie looked gorgeous as she rocked an oversized, ’90s inspired blazer in chocolate brown, along with a white crop top and a straight cut black leather pant. She added a point pair of black leather shoes, and a black face mask, finishing her look with a gold body chain and necklace. As usual, she kept her dark hair center parted as she held hands with Kendall outside. The Stuart Weitzman model twinned with Kylie in a pair of black leather pants, adding a pop of color with a bright orange scarf top by Paloma Wool (also loved by Sienna Miller, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid) — the same outfit she wore at Craig’s for an earlier dinner. She kept the throwback vibes going with a pair of strappy white sandals. Her boyfriend Devin Booker was also out with them for the night.

Meanwhile, Tyga appeared to be taking a fashion cue from his ex as he also wore black leather pants, along with a graphic t-shirt, jean jacket and large diamond cross chains. He held hands with Camaryn Swanson — who he went IG official with back in February — who stunned in an all-white ensemble. The blonde specifically wore bra-style crop top and matching jeans.

It’s been some time since Kylie and Tyga crossed paths, but the duo previously ran into each other during Sofia Richie ‘s 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas. The lavish soirée began at XS nightclub in the Wynn Hotel before moving over to Sapphire’s Karaoke Room, where Tyga joined the group. A source confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star and rapper “hung out together in one of the VIP rooms [the Karaoke Room] at the club, but arrived separately. Kylie reportedly left early, but the duo were seemingly friendly. After her split from Tyga, she linked up romantically with rapper Travis Scott, welcoming daughter Stormi, 3, in 2018.