Travis Scott Reveals He’ll ‘Always’ Love Kylie Jenner In Emotional New Interview

Travis Scott opened up about numerous topics in his new winter 2019 cover story for ‘XXL’ magazine, including his feelings about ex Kylie Jenner and what made it tough for them to stay in a relationship.

Travis Scott, 27, may not be in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, 22, anymore, but his love for her goes on. The rapper sat down with XXL magazine for a cover interview for its winter 2019 issue and talked all about his current life and the ups and downs he’s been through, including his romance with the makeup mogul. It was when he gushed over their one-year-old daughter Stormi that he brought up Kylie and admitted he will “always” have feelings for her.

“I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be,” he told the outlet. “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will.”

He also touched base about how the struggles in his former relationship with the mother of his daughter may have had to do with “outside voices”. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering,” he admitted.

Travis and Kylie broke up in Oct. after over two years of dating and although neither has commented on the reason for their separation, they have agreed that Stormi comes first and appear to be on friendly terms. The Astroworld creator also seemed to mention his ex lady love on his new collaborative song with fellow rapper Pop Smoke called “Gatti”. “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take,” he rapped on the track.