Sofia Richie Is A Birthday Bombshell In Bedazzled Bikini As She Celebrates Her 21st With Scott & Kylie

Sofia Richie totally lived it up on her 21st birthday on Aug. 24 when she celebrated by looking amazing in a sparkly orange bikini during a mega bash at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie made sure to look incredible for her 21st birthday on Aug. 24 when she spent the night donning a flattering fashion choice! The blonde beauty chose to show off her toned figure in an orange sequined Chanel bikini along with a white sheer mini skirt as she celebrated the milestone at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, and friend Kylie Jenner, 22. The model had her hair tied back and up into a high ponytail and topped her look off with stylish sunglasses and white sneakers.

“[Sofia] flew to Vegas on a private jet with BFF Kylie Jenner and several close friends in tow,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before diving into what happened before the night bash once the model got to Sin City. “There was a massive parade presentation as Sofia walked in looking amazing in an all Chanel bathing suit get-up. She was also greeted with custom pillows with her dog’s faces on them. Overall [she] was in great spirits. She and some friends did shots with DJ Alesso (who played music at the event) before arriving to celebrate. Kylie skipped out on the pool. All of the girls were dancing in the DJ booth and having a great time together…she even started dancing with Alesso!”

Sofia also took the time to pose with Scott, who was wearing a black button-down shirt and matching shorts, during the night party after receiving his luxurious birthday gift of a customized $250,000 black Aston Martin car with orange interior the day before. She showed off the incredible ride on her Instagram stories and even labeled her beau as the “best bf ever” for surprising her with the prestigious gift.

As with everything she does, Sofia looked like she had a memorable time with those closest to her and we can’t think of any better way to turn 21!