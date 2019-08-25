See Pics
Sofia Richie Is A Birthday Bombshell In Bedazzled Bikini As She Celebrates Her 21st With Scott & Kylie

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: 'When dreaming up the perfect "it" girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. 'Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.'.
Sofia Richie celebrates her 21st Birthday in Las Vegas.
Sofia Richie was with her entourage and friends among them DJ Khaled and "Purple" the manager of The Liv one of The hottest Night Club in the world.
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were enjoying the beach during Art Basel 2017 in Miami Beach
Sofia Richie totally lived it up on her 21st birthday on Aug. 24 when she celebrated by looking amazing in a sparkly orange bikini during a mega bash at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sofia Richie made sure to look incredible for her 21st birthday on Aug. 24 when she spent the night donning a flattering fashion choice! The blonde beauty chose to show off her toned figure in an orange sequined Chanel bikini along with a white sheer mini skirt as she celebrated the milestone at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, and friend Kylie Jenner, 22. The model had her hair tied back and up into a high ponytail and topped her look off with stylish sunglasses and white sneakers.

“[Sofia] flew to Vegas on a private jet with BFF Kylie Jenner and several close friends in tow,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before diving into what happened before the night bash once the model got to Sin City. “There was a massive parade presentation as Sofia walked in looking amazing in an all Chanel bathing suit get-up. She was also greeted with custom pillows with her dog’s faces on them. Overall [she] was in great spirits. She and some friends did shots with DJ Alesso (who played music at the event) before arriving to celebrate. Kylie skipped out on the pool. All of the girls were dancing in the DJ booth and having a great time together…she even started dancing with Alesso!”

Sofia also took the time to pose with Scott, who was wearing a black button-down shirt and matching shorts, during the night party after receiving his luxurious birthday gift of a customized $250,000 black Aston Martin car with orange interior the day before. She showed off the incredible ride on her Instagram stories and even labeled her beau as the “best bf ever” for surprising her with the prestigious gift.

Sofia Richie
As with everything she does, Sofia looked like she had a memorable time with those closest to her and we can’t think of any better way to turn 21!