Heidi Klum, 48, Shakes It By The Pool In A String Bikini: ‘Keep Dancing’ — Video

Heidi Klum looked absolutely ready for summer fun in a new boomerang video she posted to her Instagram account! See the stunning model showing off her dance moves in a two-piece.

There’s no denying it: Heidi Klum is ready for some summer fun! The gorgeous model and America’s Got Talent judge, 48, looked totally sun-kissed and stunning in a string two-piece in the latest post she shared to Instagram on June 6. Heidi’s bikini featured a white and blue pattern along with some fun orange pompoms on the ends of the strings to her bikini bottoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Heidi stood in front of a gorgeous, crystal blue pool, which glistened in the sunshine and served as the perfect backdrop for her fun video! The boomerang clip also showed off some of Heidi’s fun and flirty dance moves. The mother-of-four swiveled her hips back and forth in the video and her long, signature blonde hair cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders. Fans could also just see the model smiling blithely in the clip!

“Keep dancing,” Heidi captioned the Instagram post. She also added a cute little emoji wearing a party hat and one that was a red heart. Heidi always seems to stun, regardless if she’s rocking a two-piece, or sporting a fashionable outfit that is perfect for a red carpet event. Actually, Heidi fashioned one of her fiercest looks to date at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in May!

Heidi rocked a nearly sheer black ensemble that featured a blazer and coordinating skirt. Both pieces were from the Aliétte’s fall 2019 collection. The look was super sleek and totally edgy, featuring a plunging neckline and detailed beading. To complete the outfit, Heidi paired the look with a set of knee-high black boots. Whether she’s hitting up an industry event and strutting down a red carpet, or showing her cute little dance moves on Instagram, Heidi always look amazing! We cannot wait to see what she fashions next.