13 Stars Over 40 Wearing Crop Tops: Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum & More

There’s no age limit on a crop top and these fit and fabulous stars prove it! From Jennifer Lopez to Heidi Klum and more, your favorite celebs are rocking this fashion statement with a confidence all their own!

Who’s to say what pieces of apparel can be worn only at a certain age? Well, there are a few, but these ladies are proving that even the youngsters aren’t the only ones who can rock a crop top! Some of your favorite celebs are cruising into the new year with a confidence just as unique as their style, and one fashion piece they continue to sport is the crop top. With their slim, toned figures, these women have turned the pavement into their own personal catwalk and we’re looking back at some of our favorites!

Model Heidi Klum, 46, is never adverse to flaunting her toned abs in tiny tops and high-waisted bottoms, and sported the look once again while filming an episode of Germany’s Next Top Model in Beverly Hills! Heidi looked classic with a contemporary edge, donning a white, T-shirt style crop top with a leather black jacket and high waisted flowing pants. She partnered the casual look with minimal jewelry — two rings — and a pair of bold shades while walking down the sidewalk as if it was her own runway!

Of course, Heidi isn’t the only star showing off her rock hard core on the regular. Kate Beckinsale, 46, never shies away from showing off her incredibly fit figure. Whether she is out with friends for a fun night on the town, or giving a fun and flirty edge to a business casual look — like she did at the Planned Parenthood NYC Votes PAC Annual Benefit — the Underworld actress is incredibly proud of her body, and loves to show it off!

But there’s one star who truly takes the cake when it comes to sporting the crop top well past the age of 40. Jennifer Lopez, 50, can pull off practically anything and has proven that time and again. She can still rock past outfits she’s worn roughly 20 years ago and still look good — sometimes, even better! But her crop top ensemble at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2019 was truly legendary. The Hustlers star wore the ensemble, custom designed by Ralph Lauren, and turned heads! Her toned core was front and center, as she struck fierce pose after confident stance on the red carpet.

These ladies can truly wear anything. But they look absolutely phenomenal in their crop tops, flaunting their abs they have worked to maintain through intense exercises!