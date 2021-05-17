Heidi Klum Makes Hearts Race In A Fishnet Bodysuit Dress At The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Heidi Klum looked like the catch of the day in a see-through fishnet dress, layered over a bodysuit, on night two of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Heidi Klum may be presenting at the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show, but she may very well be hosting Project Runway as well. One of the most beloved judges of reality TV looked fashionable as always in a fishnet bodysuit dress from ALIÉTTE as she posed on the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. She paired her black dress with thigh-high boots in a matching color for the MTV event that aired on Monday, May 17.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired its usual show the night before on Sunday, but tonight was dedicated to the first-ever Unscripted event for the award show’s reality television stars. Joining Heidi as presenters were fellow A-list stars like Winnie Harlow, Tayshia Adams, Paris Hilton, Ray J, Erika Jayne, Kim Lee and Nikki and Brie Bella!

A handful of social media/reality TV stars are presenting, too, like the D’Amelio sisters (Charlie and Dixie), Bretman Rock, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and more.

Heidi doesn’t wait for award shows to bust out her best ensembles, though. The German model looked just as show-stopping in metallic red pants, a sheer red top, and a punk black jacket while filming a video outside the set ofJimmy Kimmel Live! on May 11.

Heidi is currently filming Season 16 of America’s Got Talent, which is premiering on June 1. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Heidi revealed that her favorite act has been the Regurgitator — who does exactly what his name suggests. “He took my diamond ring, swallowed it, swallowed a locket, a key. And inside of his stomach, put my ring in the locket, locked it and regurgitated it all back up,” Klum said. “He does the weirdest things,” Heidi, who married Tokio Hotel rock star Tom Kaulitz in 2019, told Jimmy.

Heidi was also photographed strolling to work on April 24, rocking a pair of high-waisted black pleather pants with a sporty bralette and an extremely cropped sweater. No matter what Heidi’s showing up to, the dress code remains consistent: sexy and stylish!